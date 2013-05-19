Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Come and Play
Come and Play
Komm und spiel
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
War
Short
Drama
Synopsis
Come & Play is a film about the memory of a place. Time does not disappear and the past does not go away. Everything coexists in one moment.
Expand
Country
Germany
Runtime
30 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
19 May 2013
Release date
19 May 2013
France
Production
Deutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin (DFFB)
Also known as
Komm und spiel, Come and Play, Grisha spielt Krieg, Иди и играй
Director
Daria Belova
Cast
Alexander Josef Shtol
Maria Zharkova
Julia Gorr
Ilja Pletner
Roman Sdobnyakov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Come and Play
5.8
Come Play
(2020)
3.6
Come Out and Play
(2012)
Film rating
6.4
Rate
14
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree