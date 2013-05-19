Menu
Come and Play

Komm und spiel 18+
Synopsis

Come & Play is a film about the memory of a place. Time does not disappear and the past does not go away. Everything coexists in one moment.
Country Germany
Runtime 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 19 May 2013
Release date
19 May 2013 France
Production Deutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin (DFFB)
Also known as
Komm und spiel, Come and Play, Grisha spielt Krieg, Иди и играй
Director
Daria Belova
Cast
Alexander Josef Shtol
Maria Zharkova
Julia Gorr
Ilja Pletner
Roman Sdobnyakov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
