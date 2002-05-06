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But every spring, every May,the souls of the fallen on the fields of Poland, Germany, and everywhere go back to their homes to see their blooming motherland they gave their lives for.

Narrator But every spring, every May,the souls of the fallen on the fields of Poland, Germany, and everywhere go back to their homes to see their blooming motherland they gave their lives for.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.