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7.2
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The Star
7.2
The Star
, 2002
Zvezda
Russia / Drama, War, Adventure, History / 18+
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7.2
The Star
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Igor Petrenko
Lt. Travkin
Aleksey Panin
Sgt. Kostya Mamochkin
Artyom Semakin
Pvt. Vorobiev
Aleksei Kravchenko
Sgt. Anikanov
Anatoliy Gushchin
Pvt. Bykov
Amadu Mamadakov
Pvt. Temdekov
Yurii Lahuta
Sgt. Brazhnikov
Ekaterina Vulichenko
Pvt. Katya Simakova
Andrey Yegorov
Capt. Andrei Barashkin
Sergey Miller
First Captured German
Director
Nikolay Lebedev
Writer
Aleksandr Borodyanskiy
,
Evgeniy Grigorev
,
Emmanuil Kazakevich
,
Nikolay Lebedev
Composer
Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2002
World premiere
6 May 2002
Release date
6 May 2002
Russia
12+
19 March 2009
Greece
6 May 2002
Kazakhstan
11 November 2002
USA
6 May 2002
Ukraine
27 July 2015
Uruguay
Budget
$1,300,000
Production
ARK-Film, Mosfilm
Also known as
Zvezda, The Star, Звезда, A Estrela, Csillag, Estrella: señal de socorro, Hviezda, Kryptonim 'Gwiazda', L'Etoile, La estrella, Steaua, Täht, Tinh Cầu, To asteri, Todeskommando Russland 2, Yulduz, Žvaigždė, 東部戦線1944, 东部战线1944, L'Étoile, 星星, 星星敢死队, Estrella, señal de socorro
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
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The Star
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Narrator
But every spring, every May,the souls of the fallen on the fields of Poland, Germany, and everywhere go back to their homes to see their blooming motherland they gave their lives for.
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