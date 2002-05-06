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Poster of The Star
7.2
The Star - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Star
7.2

The Star

, 2002
Zvezda
Russia / Drama, War, Adventure, History / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Star
7.2
The Star - Trailer
The Star  Trailer

Cast

Igor Petrenko
Igor Petrenko
Lt. Travkin
Aleksey Panin
Aleksey Panin
Sgt. Kostya Mamochkin
Artyom Semakin
Artyom Semakin
Pvt. Vorobiev
Aleksei Kravchenko
Aleksei Kravchenko
Sgt. Anikanov
Anatoliy Gushchin
Anatoliy Gushchin
Pvt. Bykov
Amadu Mamadakov
Amadu Mamadakov
Pvt. Temdekov
Yurii Lahuta
Sgt. Brazhnikov
Ekaterina Vulichenko
Ekaterina Vulichenko
Pvt. Katya Simakova
Andrey Yegorov
Andrey Yegorov
Capt. Andrei Barashkin
Sergey Miller
First Captured German
Director Nikolay Lebedev
Writer Aleksandr Borodyanskiy, Evgeniy Grigorev, Emmanuil Kazakevich, Nikolay Lebedev
Composer Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 6 May 2002
Release date
6 May 2002 Russia 12+
19 March 2009 Greece
6 May 2002 Kazakhstan
11 November 2002 USA
6 May 2002 Ukraine
27 July 2015 Uruguay
Budget $1,300,000
Production ARK-Film, Mosfilm
Also known as
Zvezda, The Star, Звезда, A Estrela, Csillag, Estrella: señal de socorro, Hviezda, Kryptonim 'Gwiazda', L'Etoile, La estrella, Steaua, Täht, Tinh Cầu, To asteri, Todeskommando Russland 2, Yulduz, Žvaigždė, 東部戦線1944, 东部战线1944, L'Étoile, 星星, 星星敢死队, Estrella, señal de socorro

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Star - Trailer
The Star Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Narrator But every spring, every May,the souls of the fallen on the fields of Poland, Germany, and everywhere go back to their homes to see their blooming motherland they gave their lives for.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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