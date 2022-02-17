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Poster of Odnazhdy v pustyne
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Odnazhdy v pustyne
6.8

Odnazhdy v pustyne

, 2022
Odnazhdy v pustyne
Russia, Syrian Arab Republic / War / 18+
Poster of Odnazhdy v pustyne
6.8

Cast

Alexander Robak
Alexander Robak
Pavel Chinaryov
Pavel Chinaryov
Zhilin
Aleksandr Metyolkin
Aleksandr Metyolkin
Makarskiy
Igor Gordin
Igor Gordin
General-mayor
Polina Puškaruk
Polina Puškaruk
Vitaliya Kornienko
Vitaliya Kornienko
Doch Zhilina
Anna Potebnya
Anna Potebnya
Oleg Vasilkov
Oleg Vasilkov
Aleksey Komashko
Aleksey Komashko
Zhenikh docheri Shaberova
Gleb Kozlyayev
Saper gruppy Zhilina
Sergey Borodinov
Pavlyak
Pyotr Kharchenko
Saper gruppy Zhilina
Director Andrey Kravchuk, Ivan Bolotnikov
Writer Arif Aliyev
Composer Kuzma Bodrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Syrian Arab Republic
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2022
Online premiere 5 January 2023
World premiere 17 February 2022
Release date
17 February 2022 Russia КароПрокат 16+
17 February 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
Budget 543,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $542,933
Production Rock Films
Also known as
Odnazhdy v pustyne, Once in the Desert, Palmyra, Kord kõrbes, War in the Desert - Kampf um Palmyra, Однажды в пустыне, フューリー・ロード, Пальмира, 战回叙利亚, 戰回敘利亞

Film rating

6.8
Rate 20 votes
5.9 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2346 In the War genre  100 In films of Russia  279 In films of Syrian Arab Republic  1 In films of 2022  73

Quotes

Pavlyak Dmitry Shabyorov: Hey kiddo. Listen, somehow, you and I don't seem able to talk, so I thought I'd record you a message. You know, there's a saying that when a deminer dies, their soul hasn't time to leave the body... The body is reduced to atoms too fast. But you know, if anything happens to me... fragments of the soul, they remain In those who love me. Anyone I love or used to love. And when there's no one left who knew me, well then... angels will pick up the pieces and take them where they belong... But until then... I'll be around.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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