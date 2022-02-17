Pavlyak Dmitry Shabyorov: Hey kiddo. Listen, somehow, you and I don't seem able to talk, so I thought I'd record you a message. You know, there's a saying that when a deminer dies, their soul hasn't time to leave the body... The body is reduced to atoms too fast. But you know, if anything happens to me... fragments of the soul, they remain In those who love me. Anyone I love or used to love. And when there's no one left who knew me, well then... angels will pick up the pieces and take them where they belong... But until then... I'll be around.