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Poster of Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel
4.7
Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel
4.7

Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel

, 2010
Utomlennye solntsem 2: Tsitadel
Russia, Germany, France / Drama, History, War / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel
4.7
Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel - Trailer
Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel  Trailer

Cast

Nikita Mikhalkov
Nikita Mikhalkov
Kotov
Oleg Menshikov
Oleg Menshikov
Mitya
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Kotova
Anna Mikhalkova
Anna Mikhalkova
Nyura rozhenitsa
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Vladimir Ilyin
Vladimir Ilyin
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Vanya
Andrey Panin
Andrey Panin
Mikhail Efremov
Mikhail Efremov
Maksim Zykov
Maksim Zykov
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Lunin
Inna Churikova
Inna Churikova
Starukha
Director Nikita Mikhalkov
Writer Gleb Panfilov, Nikita Mikhalkov, Vladimir Moiseenko, Aleksandr Novototskiy-Vlasov
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Germany / France
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 5 May 2011
Release date
5 May 2011 Russia Централ Партнершип
5 May 2011 Belarus
5 May 2016 Greece
23 November 2013 Japan
5 May 2011 Kazakhstan
20 December 2013 Poland
5 May 2011 Ukraine
Budget $45,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,625,784
Production Golden Eagle, Three T Productions
Also known as
Utomlennye solntsem 2: Tsitadel, Brent av solen 3, Burnt by the Sun 3, Burnt by the Sun 3: Citadel, Citadel, Citadel - Auringon polttama 3, Die Sonne, die uns täuscht - Die Zitadelle, Güneş Yanığı 3, Quemado por el sol 3: Ciudadela, Saules nogurdinātie 3: Citadele, Saulės nualinti: citadelė, Sol ardiente 3: Ciudadela, Soleil trompeur 3: La Citadelle, Spaleni słońcem: Cytadela, Utomlyonnye solntsem 2: Tsitadel, Ψεύτης ήλιος 3: Το οχυρό, Изпепелени от слънцето 3, Утомленные солнцем 2: Цитадель, 烈日灼人2(下)：碉堡要塞, 遥かなる勝利へ, Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel, Утомленные солнцем 2 - Цитадель, Утомлённые солнцем 2 - Цитадель, Burnt by the Sun 2, Episode 2: Citadel, 烈日灼人3

Film rating

4.7
Rate 66 votes
4.1 IMDb
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In overall ranking  3840 In the Drama genre  1344 In the History genre  136 In the War genre  136 In films of Russia  717 In films of Germany  141 In films of France  268 In films of 2010  171

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Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel - Trailer
Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel Trailer
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