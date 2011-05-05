Utomlennye solntsem 2: Tsitadel, Brent av solen 3, Burnt by the Sun 3, Burnt by the Sun 3: Citadel, Citadel, Citadel - Auringon polttama 3, Die Sonne, die uns täuscht - Die Zitadelle, Güneş Yanığı 3, Quemado por el sol 3: Ciudadela, Saules nogurdinātie 3: Citadele, Saulės nualinti: citadelė, Sol ardiente 3: Ciudadela, Soleil trompeur 3: La Citadelle, Spaleni słońcem: Cytadela, Utomlyonnye solntsem 2: Tsitadel, Ψεύτης ήλιος 3: Το οχυρό, Изпепелени от слънцето 3, Утомленные солнцем 2: Цитадель, 烈日灼人2(下)：碉堡要塞, 遥かなる勝利へ, Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel, Утомленные солнцем 2 - Цитадель, Утомлённые солнцем 2 - Цитадель, Burnt by the Sun 2, Episode 2: Citadel, 烈日灼人3