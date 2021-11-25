Menu
Poster of Al Kameen
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.1
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films Al Kameen

Al Kameen

Al Kameen 18+
Synopsis

It is the winter of 2018, the men and women of the UAE military are deployed to provide aid. At the Mocha Base, spirits are high as three Emirati soldiers anticipate an imminent return home. While on their final routine patrol, the three soldiers, Ali, Bilal and Hindasi are ambushed by heavily armed militants on their route, through a narrow canyon. Trapped, wounded, and out of communication range, the three soldiers realize the gravity of their situation. They are running out of options, munitions - and time. Back at the base, their commander receives word and realizes that the assault on the UAE army patrol was premeditated. A rescue mission is quickly put into action, but will air and land support reach the men in time, and will they survive?
Al Kameen - trailer
Al Kameen  trailer
Country UAE
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 13 May 2022
World premiere 25 November 2021
Release date
3 November 2022 Germany 16
12 January 2023 South Korea 15
25 November 2021 UAE
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $5,224,931
Production AGC Studios, Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ
Also known as
Al Kameen, The Ambush, Ambush - Kein Entkommen, Ambush - Kein Entkommen!, Emboscada, Embuscade, Varitsus, Végső csapda, Zasadzka, Засада, الكمين, アンブッシュ, 絕地圍攻
Director
Pierre Morel
Pierre Morel
Cast
Omar Bin Haider
Marwan Abdullah
Mohammed Ahmed
Mansoor Al-Fili
6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Al Kameen - trailer
