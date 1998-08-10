Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Paratroopers
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Paratroopers

The Paratroopers

Десант 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Young guys from different social strata, some of whom have a criminal past, are called up to the airborne troops. Sergeant Alexey Burov (Alexey Serebryakov) was appointed commander of a platoon of recruits. It is he who instills in inexperienced "sons" the skills of hand-to-hand combat, mutual assistance and army savvy in the ongoing exercises. And now the day of baptism of fire has come. A unit of paratroopers receives an order to help border guards neutralize a large gang of drug traffickers trying to illegally cross the border...

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 10 August 1998
Release date
1 January 2000 Russia 16+
11 November 2003 USA
Production Kazakhfilm Studios, Kino Company
Also known as
Desant, The Paratroopers, Десант
Director
Leila Aranysheva
Cast
Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Arman Asenov
Rajab Adashev
Sayat Isembayev
Sayat Isembayev
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Paratroopers
Qara Qyz 4.4
Qara Qyz (2023)
6.6
The Bodyguard (1979)
Antikiller 2: Antiterror 5.6
Antikiller 2: Antiterror (2003)
Vremya patriotov 5.4
Vremya patriotov (2022)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more