Poster of Operation Mincemeat
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Kinoafisha Films Operation Mincemeat

Operation Mincemeat

Operation Mincemeat 18+
Operation Mincemeat - trailer in russian
Operation Mincemeat  trailer in russian
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 11 May 2022
World premiere 6 November 2021
Release date
28 April 2022 Russia Парадиз 18+
12 May 2022 Australia M
12 May 2022 Denmark
13 May 2022 Estonia K-12
1 April 2022 Finland
27 April 2022 France
22 April 2022 Great Britain
12 May 2022 Greece K12
16 June 2022 Hong Kong IIA
15 April 2022 Ireland 12A
12 May 2022 Italy
28 April 2022 Kazakhstan 14+
9 June 2022 Portugal M/12
12 May 2022 Singapore
12 May 2022 South Korea 12
3 June 2022 Spain
22 April 2022 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $6,300,000
Worldwide Gross $15,621,194
Production See-Saw Films, Cohen Media Group, Archery Pictures
Also known as
Operation Mincemeat, El arma del engaño, Die Täuschung, A Vagdalthús hadművelet, Chiến Dịch Thịt Xay, Ha'ish she'lo Haya, Invaze: Operace Mincemeat, L'arma dell'inganno - Operazione Mincemeat, La ruse, Luureoperatsioon Mincemeat, Mincemeat Operasyonu, O Soldado Que Não Existiu, Operaatio Mincemeat, Operação Secreta, Operace Mincemeat, Operácia Mincemeat, Operācija 'Mincemeat', Operacija Mincemeat, Operacija mleveno meso, Operacja Mincemeat, Επιχείρηση κιμάς, Операция «Мясной фарш», Операція М'ясний фарш, 민스미트 작전, オペレーション・ミンスミート ナチを欺いた死体, 全謊位作戰, 死間行動
Director
John Madden
Cast
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Matthew Macfadyen
Kelly Macdonald
Penelope Wilton
Jason Isaacs
6.8
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

gridneva2804 6 May 2022, 17:15
Редко ухожу с фильмом , но это скучный кошмар , через 30 минут мы счастливые сбежали , что не заставляют смотреть бездарность
gridneva2804 8 May 2022, 17:50
Нет и нет , нет и нет . Нереально скучно и медленно всё, редко ухожу с фильмов . Бездарность, безвкусица
Goofs

In one scene Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen exchange salutes whilst indoors and without their headdresses. This is regarded as a serious breach of British military etiquette, since salutes should only be given or returned when wearing the full uniform, including headdress.

Quotes
Ewen Montagu But the real tribute tonight goes to Iris, my brilliant wife, who in the morning sails to less troubled shores with our nestlings in tow. Iris is wiser than Solomon, stronger than Samson, and more patient than Job. But she has to be. She's married to me.
Operation Mincemeat - trailer in russian
Operation Mincemeat Trailer in russian
soundtrack Operation Mincemeat
