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Poster of Zoo
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Zoo
6.5

Zoo

, 2017
Zoo
Ireland, Great Britain / Family, War, History / 18+
Poster of Zoo
6.5

Cast

Toby Jones
Toby Jones
Security Guard Charlie
Penelope Wilton
Penelope Wilton
Denise Austin
Art Parkinson
Art Parkinson
Tom Hall
Amy Huberman
Amy Huberman
Emily Hall
Ian McElhinney
Ian McElhinney
Mr. Shawcross
Emily Flain
Emily Flain
Jane Berry
Seamus O'Hara
Soldier at Zoo Gate
Damian O'Hare
George Hall
Stephen Hagan
Jake McClune
Lalor Roddy
Curfew Warden 1
Geraldine McAlinden
Pete and Mickey's Mother
James Stockdale
Mickey
Director Colin McIvor
Writer Colin McIvor
Composer Andrew Simon McAllister, Mark Thomas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 15 February 2019
World premiere 14 October 2017
Release date
29 June 2018 Great Britain
29 June 2018 Ireland
1 November 2018 Kuwait
20 September 2019 Mexico
12 December 2019 Peru
8 June 2018 USA
11 July 2019 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $231,719
Production Wee Buns, Ripple World Pictures, Ripple World Pictures
Also known as
Zoo, Le zoo, Zoo: Misión Elefante, Зоопарк, Der Zoo, Mentsük meg az elefántot, Zoo - Un amico da salvare, Zoo: Uma amizade maior que a vida, 動物奇緣

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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