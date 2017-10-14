Cast
Seamus O'Hara
Soldier at Zoo Gate
Stephen Hagan
Jake McClune
Geraldine McAlinden
Pete and Mickey's Mother
Cast and Crew
Director
Colin McIvor
Writer
Colin McIvor
Composer
Andrew Simon McAllister, Mark Thomas
Film details
Country
Ireland / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
15 February 2019
World premiere
14 October 2017
Release date
|29 June 2018
|Great Britain
|
|
|29 June 2018
|Ireland
|
|
|1 November 2018
|Kuwait
|
|
|20 September 2019
|Mexico
|
|
|12 December 2019
|Peru
|
|
|8 June 2018
|USA
|
|
|11 July 2019
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
PG
Budget
$4,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$231,719
Production
Wee Buns, Ripple World Pictures, Ripple World Pictures
Also known as
Zoo, Le zoo, Zoo: Misión Elefante, Зоопарк, Der Zoo, Mentsük meg az elefántot, Zoo - Un amico da salvare, Zoo: Uma amizade maior que a vida, 動物奇緣