ProductionAgat Films & Cie, StudioCanal, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
L'armée du crime, Army of Crime, The Army of Crime, A bűn serege, Armáda zločinu, Armata crimei, Armia zbrodni, Bojownicy z czerwonego afisza, Đội Quân Chính Nghĩa, Forbryderhæren, O Exército do Crime, O stratos ton eglimation, Suç Ordusu, Ο στρατός των εγκληματιών, Армия от престъпници, Армия преступников, Cinayət Ordusu
Film rating
7.0
Rate11 votes
6.7IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.