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Poster of The Army of Crime
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Army of Crime
7.0

The Army of Crime

, 2009
L'armée du crime
France / War, History, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Army of Crime
7.0

Cast

Simon Abkarian
Simon Abkarian
Missak Manouchian
Robinson Stevenin
Robinson Stevenin
Marcel Rayman
Lola Naymark
Monique Stern
Ariane Ascaride
Ariane Ascaride
Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet
Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet
Thomas Elek
Yann Trégouët
Commissaire David
Ivan Franek
Ivan Franek
Olga Legrand
Olga Bancic
Boris Bergman
Patrick Bonnel
Adrien Jolivet
Henri Krasucki
Gérard Meylan
Director Robert Guédiguian
Writer Serge Le Péron, Robert Guédiguian, Gilles Taurand
Composer Alexandre Desplat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 19 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 18 January 2010
World premiere 17 May 2009
Release date
23 September 2009 Belgium
16 September 2009 France
2 October 2009 Great Britain
16 April 2010 Greece
12 November 2009 Netherlands
28 January 2010 Portugal
3 April 2014 Spain
20 August 2010 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,199,877
Production Agat Films & Cie, StudioCanal, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
L'armée du crime, Army of Crime, The Army of Crime, A bűn serege, Armáda zločinu, Armata crimei, Armia zbrodni, Bojownicy z czerwonego afisza, Đội Quân Chính Nghĩa, Forbryderhæren, O Exército do Crime, O stratos ton eglimation, Suç Ordusu, Ο στρατός των εγκληματιών, Армия от престъпници, Армия преступников, Cinayət Ordusu

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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