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Poster of Kingdom of Heaven
7.7
Kingdom of Heaven - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kingdom of Heaven
7.7

Kingdom of Heaven

, 2005
Kingdom of Heaven
Spain, USA / Romantic, War, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kingdom of Heaven
7.7
Kingdom of Heaven - Trailer
Kingdom of Heaven  Trailer

Cast

Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom
Balian de Ibelin
Eva Green
Eva Green
Sibylla
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Godfrey de Ibelin
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Marton Csokas
Marton Csokas
Khaled Nabawy
Jon Finch
Michael Fitzgerald
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
Kevin McKidd
Edward Norton
Edward Norton
Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen
Priest
Director Ridley Scott
Writer William Monahan
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / USA
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 2 May 2005
Release date
5 May 2005 Russia 16+
5 May 2005 Argentina
5 May 2005 Australia
5 May 2005 Austria
4 May 2005 Belarus
4 May 2005 Belgium
6 May 2005 Brazil
6 May 2005 Bulgaria
5 May 2005 Chile
5 May 2005 Croatia
6 May 2005 Cyprus
6 May 2005 Czechia
5 May 2005 Denmark
4 May 2005 Egypt
6 May 2005 Estonia
4 May 2005 Finland
4 May 2005 France
4 May 2005 Georgia
5 May 2005 Germany
6 May 2005 Great Britain
4 May 2005 Greece
5 May 2005 Hong Kong
5 May 2005 Hungary
4 May 2005 Iceland
6 May 2005 India
4 May 2005 Indonesia
6 May 2005 Ireland
5 May 2005 Israel
6 May 2005 Italy
14 May 2005 Japan
4 May 2005 Kazakhstan
3 May 2005 Kuwait
26 November 2022 Latvia N16
5 May 2005 Lebanon
6 May 2005 Lithuania N-7
5 May 2005 Malaysia
5 May 2005 Mexico
5 May 2005 Netherlands
5 May 2005 New Zealand
4 May 2005 Norway
6 May 2005 Panama
4 May 2005 Philippines
6 May 2005 Poland
5 May 2005 Portugal
5 May 2005 Singapore
5 May 2005 Slovakia
6 May 2005 South Africa
5 May 2005 South Korea
6 May 2005 Spain
4 May 2005 Sweden
5 May 2005 Switzerland
7 May 2005 Taiwan
5 May 2005 Thailand
6 May 2005 Turkey
4 May 2005 UAE
6 May 2005 USA
5 May 2005 Ukraine
6 May 2005 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $130,000,000
Worldwide Gross $214,171,045
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Scott Free Productions, BK
Also known as
Kingdom of Heaven, Cruzada, Königreich der Himmel, Cennetin Krallığı, Dangaus karalystė, Debesu valstība, El regne del cel, El reino de los cielos, Kingdom of Heaven - Taivas maan päällä, Kraljevstvo nebesko, Království nebeské, Kráľovstvo nebeské, Królestwo niebieskie, Le crociate - Kingdom of Heaven, Le royaume des cieux, Mennyei királyság, Nebeško kraljestvo, Regatul Cerului, Reino dos Céus, Swarg ka pradesh, Taevane kuningriik, Taivas maan päällä, The Crusades, To vasileio ton ouranon, Vương Quốc Thiên Đường, Το βασίλειο των ουρανών, Небеско краљевство, Небесно царство, Царство небесне, Царство небесное, 킹덤 오브 헤븐: 디렉터스 컷, キングダム・オブ・ヘブン, 天国王朝, 天国王朝：导演剪辑版, 天国王朝：导演剪辑巡演版, 王者天下, Nebesko kraljevstvo, Cruzada: El Reino de los Cielos, Kingdom Of Heaven Director's Cut Roadshow, Cənnətin Krallığı, Kingdom Of Heaven Director's Cut, To basileio ton ouranon

Film rating

7.7
Rate 61 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  661 In the Romantic genre  89 In the War genre  33 In the Drama genre  297 In films of Spain  9 In films of USA  436 In films of 2005  10

Film Trailers

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Kingdom of Heaven - Trailer
Kingdom of Heaven Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Kingdom of Heaven

Quotes

Hospitaller I put no stock in religion. By the word religion I have seen the lunacy of fanatics of every denomination be called the will of God. Holiness is in right action and courage on behalf of those who cannot defend themselves, and goodness. What God desires is here
[points to head]
Hospitaller and here
[points to heart]
Hospitaller and what you decide to do every day, you will be a good man - or not.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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