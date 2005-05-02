ProductionTwentieth Century Fox, Scott Free Productions, BK
Also known as
Kingdom of Heaven, Cruzada, Königreich der Himmel, Cennetin Krallığı, Dangaus karalystė, Debesu valstība, El regne del cel, El reino de los cielos, Kingdom of Heaven - Taivas maan päällä, Kraljevstvo nebesko, Království nebeské, Kráľovstvo nebeské, Królestwo niebieskie, Le crociate - Kingdom of Heaven, Le royaume des cieux, Mennyei királyság, Nebeško kraljestvo, Regatul Cerului, Reino dos Céus, Swarg ka pradesh, Taevane kuningriik, Taivas maan päällä, The Crusades, To vasileio ton ouranon, Vương Quốc Thiên Đường, Το βασίλειο των ουρανών, Небеско краљевство, Небесно царство, Царство небесне, Царство небесное, 킹덤 오브 헤븐: 디렉터스 컷, キングダム・オブ・ヘブン, 天国王朝, 天国王朝：导演剪辑版, 天国王朝：导演剪辑巡演版, 王者天下, Nebesko kraljevstvo, Cruzada: El Reino de los Cielos, Kingdom Of Heaven Director's Cut Roadshow, Cənnətin Krallığı, Kingdom Of Heaven Director's Cut, To basileio ton ouranon
HospitallerI put no stock in religion. By the word religion I have seen the lunacy of fanatics of every denomination be called the will of God. Holiness is in right action and courage on behalf of those who cannot defend themselves, and goodness. What God desires is here
[points to head]
Hospitallerand here
[points to heart]
Hospitallerand what you decide to do every day, you will be a good man - or not.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.