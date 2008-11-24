Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Chant des mariées, Le
Chant des mariées, Le
Chant des mariées, Le
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
War
Country
France / Tunisia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2008
Online premiere
7 December 2040
World premiere
24 November 2008
Release date
17 December 2008
France
U
17 December 2008
Germany
16
24 November 2008
USA
NR
Worldwide Gross
$558,489
Production
Gloria Films, France 3 Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
Le chant des mariées, The Wedding Song, Das Ende der Unschuld, Düğün Şarkısı, Ghnayet Laârouss, Il canto delle spose, La Canción de Las Novias, Ljubavna pesma, Pjesma za vjenčanje, Uma Canção de Amor, Пение невест, 더 웨딩 송
Director
Karin Albou
Cast
Lizzie Brocheré
Olympe Borval
Najib Oudghiri
Simon Abkarian
Karin Albou
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
