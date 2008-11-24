Menu
Chant des mariées, Le

Country France / Tunisia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 7 December 2040
World premiere 24 November 2008
Release date
17 December 2008 France U
17 December 2008 Germany 16
24 November 2008 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $558,489
Production Gloria Films, France 3 Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
Le chant des mariées, The Wedding Song, Das Ende der Unschuld, Düğün Şarkısı, Ghnayet Laârouss, Il canto delle spose, La Canción de Las Novias, Ljubavna pesma, Pjesma za vjenčanje, Uma Canção de Amor, Пение невест, 더 웨딩 송
Director
Karin Albou
Cast
Lizzie Brocheré
Olympe Borval
Najib Oudghiri
Simon Abkarian
Karin Albou
Similar films for Chant des mariées, Le
You Deserve a Lover 5.9
You Deserve a Lover (2019)
The Source 7.3
The Source (2011)
Dowaha 6.2
Dowaha (2009)
Sappho 5.2
Sappho (2007)
Little Jerusalem 7.0
Little Jerusalem (2005)
Valerie and Her Week of Wonders 7.1
Valerie and Her Week of Wonders (1970)
The Audition 6.5
The Audition (2019)
American Translation 6.4
American Translation (2011)
Persepolis 7.4
Persepolis (2007)
1915 5.3
1915 (2015)
The Cut 7.2
The Cut (2014)
Khamsa 6.8
Khamsa (2008)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
