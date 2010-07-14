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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Amigo
6.1
Amigo
, 2010
Amigo
USA / War, Drama / 18+
About
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6.1
Synopsis
A fictional account of events during the Philippine-American War.
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Cast
Chris Cooper
Garret Dillahunt
Lucas Neff
Steven Taylor
James Parks
Joel Torre
Director
John Sayles
Writer
John Sayles
Composer
Mason Daring
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 8 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
14 July 2010
Release date
14 July 2010
Russia
16+
14 July 2010
Kazakhstan
14 July 2010
Philippines
19 August 2011
USA
14 July 2010
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$1,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$184,705
Production
Anarchist's Convention Films, Pinoy Pictures
Also known as
Amigo, Baryo, Амиго
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
12
votes
6.3
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Gil
[to village girl]
You're awful pretty for... well, ya know, for one of you.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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