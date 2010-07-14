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Poster of Amigo
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Amigo
6.1

Amigo

, 2010
Amigo
USA / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Amigo
6.1

Synopsis

A fictional account of events during the Philippine-American War.

Cast

Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
Garret Dillahunt
Garret Dillahunt
Lucas Neff
Lucas Neff
Steven Taylor
James Parks
Joel Torre
Director John Sayles
Writer John Sayles
Composer Mason Daring
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 14 July 2010
Release date
14 July 2010 Russia 16+
14 July 2010 Kazakhstan
14 July 2010 Philippines
19 August 2011 USA
14 July 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $184,705
Production Anarchist's Convention Films, Pinoy Pictures
Also known as
Amigo, Baryo, Амиго

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

Gil [to village girl] You're awful pretty for... well, ya know, for one of you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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