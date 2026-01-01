Komandir schastlivoy 'Shchuki', The Commander of the Lucky Pike, Командир счастливой «Щуки», Der Kommandant des U-Bootes 'Glücklicher Hecht', Lucky Pike, Periszkóp a fjordok között, The Captain of the Lucky Pike, Le Commandant du joyeux 'Brochet', Õnneliku «Havi» komandör, Befälhavare för den lyckliga "gädda", Dowódca łodzi podwodnej, Velitel šťastné Štiky, Laimīgās "Līdakas" komandieris, Xoşbəxt Pike komandiri, Komandir sretne "Štuke", Командир щасливої «Щуки», Командирът на щастливата щука, Komandant srećne "Štuke"
Film rating
7.2
Rate11 votes
6.6IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.