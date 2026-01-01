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Poster of Commander of the Lucky "Pike"
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Commander of the Lucky "Pike"
7.2

Commander of the Lucky "Pike"

, 1972
Komandir schastlivoy 'Shchuki'
USSR / War, Action / 18+
Poster of Commander of the Lucky "Pike"
7.2

Cast

Pyotr Velyaminov
Pyotr Velyaminov
Aleksey Strogov
Donatas Banionis
Donatas Banionis
Viktor Sherknis
Elena Dobronravova
Svetlana Vedenina
Vladimir Ivanov
Vladimir Ivanov
Anatoliy Golik
Mikhail Volkov
Mikhail Volkov
Valeriy Rudakov
Vladimir Kashpur
Vladimir Kashpur
Nosov
Svetlana Ivanovna Sukhovey
Oksana
Stanislav Borodokin
Sergey Shukhov
Pavel Makhotin
Vice-admiral
Shota Mshvenieradze
Shota Kharadze
Aleksandr Borisov
Aleksandr Borisov
Valentina Berezutskaya
Valentina Berezutskaya
Director Boris Volchek
Writer Vladimir Valutsky, Aleksandr Moldavsky, Boris Volchek
Composer Aleksandr Zatsepin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 29 April 1973
Release date
29 April 1973 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Komandir schastlivoy 'Shchuki', The Commander of the Lucky Pike, Командир счастливой «Щуки», Der Kommandant des U-Bootes 'Glücklicher Hecht', Lucky Pike, Periszkóp a fjordok között, The Captain of the Lucky Pike, Le Commandant du joyeux 'Brochet', Õnneliku «Havi» komandör, Befälhavare för den lyckliga "gädda", Dowódca łodzi podwodnej, Velitel šťastné Štiky, Laimīgās "Līdakas" komandieris, Xoşbəxt Pike komandiri, Komandir sretne "Štuke", Командир щасливої «Щуки», Командирът на щастливата щука, Komandant srećne "Štuke"

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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