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8.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Virunga
8.1
Virunga
, 2014
Virunga
Great Britain / Documentary, War / 18+
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8.1
Synopsis
A team of brave individuals risk their lives to protect the last mountain gorillas.
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Cast
Orlando von Einsiedel
André Bauma
Self (gorilla caretaker)
Emmanuel de Merode
Self (Virunga National Park)
Mélanie Gouby
Self (freelance journalist)
Rodrigue Mugaruka Katembo
Self (Virunga National Park)
Vianney Kazarama
Self (M23 rebel spokesman)
Julien Lechenault
Self - Manager, SOCO, Eastern Congo
Patrice Lumumba
Self
Guyguy Mitamba
Self - Head of Security, gorilla orphanage, Rumangabo, Virunga southern sector
Josue Mukura
Self - Fisherman
Pieter Wright
Self - SOCO security contractor
Director
Orlando von Einsiedel
Writer
Orlando von Einsiedel
Composer
Patrick Jonsson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
1 October 2014
World premiere
17 April 2014
Release date
17 April 2014
Russia
12+
17 April 2014
Kazakhstan
7 November 2014
USA
17 April 2014
Ukraine
Production
Doc Society, Appian Way, Grain Media
Also known as
Virunga, Những Chú Khỉ Cuối Cùng, Βιρούνγκα, Вирунга, ヴィルンガ, 維倫加, 维龙加, 비룽가
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
15
votes
8.1
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack
Virunga
Stills
Quotes
André Bauma
You must justify why you are on this earth - gorillas justify why I am here, they are my life. So if it is about dying, I will die for the gorillas.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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