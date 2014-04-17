Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Virunga

You must justify why you are on this earth - gorillas justify why I am here, they are my life. So if it is about dying, I will die for the gorillas.

André Bauma You must justify why you are on this earth - gorillas justify why I am here, they are my life. So if it is about dying, I will die for the gorillas.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.