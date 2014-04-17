Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Virunga
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Virunga
8.1

Virunga

, 2014
Virunga
Great Britain / Documentary, War / 18+
Poster of Virunga
8.1

Synopsis

A team of brave individuals risk their lives to protect the last mountain gorillas.

Cast

Orlando von Einsiedel
André Bauma
Self (gorilla caretaker)
Emmanuel de Merode
Self (Virunga National Park)
Mélanie Gouby
Self (freelance journalist)
Rodrigue Mugaruka Katembo
Self (Virunga National Park)
Vianney Kazarama
Self (M23 rebel spokesman)
Julien Lechenault
Self - Manager, SOCO, Eastern Congo
Patrice Lumumba
Self
Guyguy Mitamba
Self - Head of Security, gorilla orphanage, Rumangabo, Virunga southern sector
Josue Mukura
Self - Fisherman
Pieter Wright
Self - SOCO security contractor
Director Orlando von Einsiedel
Writer Orlando von Einsiedel
Composer Patrick Jonsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 1 October 2014
World premiere 17 April 2014
Release date
17 April 2014 Russia 12+
17 April 2014 Kazakhstan
7 November 2014 USA
17 April 2014 Ukraine
Production Doc Society, Appian Way, Grain Media
Also known as
Virunga, Những Chú Khỉ Cuối Cùng, Βιρούνγκα, Вирунга, ヴィルンガ, 維倫加, 维龙加, 비룽가

Film rating

8.1
Rate 15 votes
8.1 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack Virunga

Quotes

André Bauma You must justify why you are on this earth - gorillas justify why I am here, they are my life. So if it is about dying, I will die for the gorillas.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more