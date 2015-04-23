Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Little Boy
7.4
Little Boy
, 2015
Little Boy
USA, Mexico / Drama, War, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
7.4
Little Boy
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
An eight-year-old boy is willing to do whatever it takes to end World War II so he can bring his father home. The story reveals the indescribable love a father has for his little boy and the love a son has for his father.
Expand
Cast
Ted Levine
Sam
Emily Watson
Emma Busbee
Kevin James
Dr. Fox
David Henrie
London Busbee
Tom Wilkinson
Fr. Oliver
Michael Rapaport
James Busbee
Ben Chaplin
Ben Eagle
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Hashimoto
Abraham Benrubi
Jakob Salvati
Little Boy
Jakob Salvati
Little Boy
Ali Landry
Ava
Director
Alejandro Gómez Monteverde
Writer
Alejandro Gómez Monteverde
,
Pepe Portillo
Composer
Stephan Altman
,
Mark Foster
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Mexico
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
20 January 2017
World premiere
23 April 2015
Release date
24 April 2015
Russia
12+
23 July 2015
Argentina
10 March 2016
Brazil
17 September 2015
Chile
10 May 2017
France
27 August 2016
Japan
24 April 2015
Kazakhstan
15 May 2015
Mexico
13 August 2015
Peru
10 December 2015
South Korea
12
30 October 2015
Spain
23 April 2015
USA
24 April 2015
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$20,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$17,572,289
Production
Metanoia Films, Santa Fé Films
Also known as
Little Boy, El gran pequeño, Decek, Kicsi fiú, Little Boy - Além do Impossível, Mali dečak, Mažylis, Väike poiss, Малко момче, Малыш, リトル・ボーイ 小さなボクと戦争, 小夢想家, 小男孩
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
15
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Film Trailers
All trailers
Little Boy
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack
Little Boy
Quotes
[repeated line]
James Busbee
Do you believe you can do this?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Little Boy
Bella
Drama
2006, USA / Mexico
7.0
The Leisure Seeker
Drama
2017, Italy / France
6.0
The Book of Henry
Drama
2017, USA
6.0
The Man Who Knew Infinity
Drama, Biography
2015, Great Britain / USA
7.0
Spare Parts
Sport
2015, USA
7.0
My All-American
Sport, Drama, Biography
2015, USA
7.0
Ierey-san. Ispoved samuraya
Action, Drama
2015, Russia
6.0
The Letters
Drama
2014, USA
6.0
Run Boy Run
Action, Biography, Drama
2013, Germany / France / Poland
7.0
Mother and Child
Drama
2009, USA / Spain
7.0
To Rob a Thief
Action, Comedy, Crime, Adventure
2007, USA
6.0
Cardboard Boxer
Drama
2016, USA
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree