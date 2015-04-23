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Poster of Little Boy
7.4
Little Boy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Little Boy
7.4

Little Boy

, 2015
Little Boy
USA, Mexico / Drama, War, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Little Boy
7.4
Little Boy - Trailer
Little Boy  Trailer

Synopsis

An eight-year-old boy is willing to do whatever it takes to end World War II so he can bring his father home. The story reveals the indescribable love a father has for his little boy and the love a son has for his father.

Cast

Ted Levine
Ted Levine
Sam
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Emma Busbee
Kevin James
Kevin James
Dr. Fox
David Henrie
London Busbee
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
Fr. Oliver
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport
James Busbee
Ben Chaplin
Ben Chaplin
Ben Eagle
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Hashimoto
Abraham Benrubi
Abraham Benrubi
Jakob Salvati
Little Boy
Jakob Salvati
Little Boy
Ali Landry
Ava
Director Alejandro Gómez Monteverde
Writer Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, Pepe Portillo
Composer Stephan Altman, Mark Foster
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 20 January 2017
World premiere 23 April 2015
Release date
24 April 2015 Russia 12+
23 July 2015 Argentina
10 March 2016 Brazil
17 September 2015 Chile
10 May 2017 France
27 August 2016 Japan
24 April 2015 Kazakhstan
15 May 2015 Mexico
13 August 2015 Peru
10 December 2015 South Korea 12
30 October 2015 Spain
23 April 2015 USA
24 April 2015 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $17,572,289
Production Metanoia Films, Santa Fé Films
Also known as
Little Boy, El gran pequeño, Decek, Kicsi fiú, Little Boy - Além do Impossível, Mali dečak, Mažylis, Väike poiss, Малко момче, Малыш, リトル・ボーイ　小さなボクと戦争, 小夢想家, 小男孩

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Little Boy - Trailer
Little Boy Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Little Boy
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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