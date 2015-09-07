Col. Katherine Powell, a military officer in command of an operation to capture terrorists in Kenya, sees her mission escalate when a girl enters the kill zone triggering an international dispute over the implications of modern warfare.
Eye in the Sky, Enemigo invisible, A'yin ba'shama'yim, Az élet ára, Decisão de Risco, Espías desde el cielo, Espies des del cel, Eye in the Sky - In letzter Sekunde, Eye in the Sky: Războiul Dronelor, Il diritto di uccidere, Les yeux dans le ciel, Niewidzialny wróg, Oko v Oblacích, Oko v Oblakoch, Ölüm Emri, Operação Eye in the Sky, Opération Eye in the Sky, Padangiu akis, Pogled s neba, Silmad taevas, Visuredzošā acs, Αόρατος εχθρός, Война на дронове, Всевидяче око, Всевидящее око, Поглед са неба, アイ・イン・ザ・スカイ 世界一安全な戦場, 天眼行動, 天空之眼, Всевидюще око