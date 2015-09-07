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Poster of Eye in the Sky
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Eye in the Sky
7.1

Eye in the Sky

, 2015
Eye in the Sky
Great Britain / Drama, Thriller, War / 18+
Poster of Eye in the Sky
7.1

Synopsis

Col. Katherine Powell, a military officer in command of an operation to capture terrorists in Kenya, sees her mission escalate when a girl enters the kill zone triggering an international dispute over the implications of modern warfare.

Cast

Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Colonel Katherine Powell
Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul
Steve Watts
Alan Rickman
Alan Rickman
Lieutenant General Frank Benson
Barkhad Abdi
Barkhad Abdi
Jama Farah
Jeremy Northam
Jeremy Northam
Phoebe Fox
Phoebe Fox
Jeremy Northam
Jeremy Northam
Kim Engelbrecht
Faisa Hassan
Fatima Mo'Allim
Aisha Takow
Alia Mo'Allim
Armaan Haggio
Musa Mo'Allim
Bob Chappell
Simon Powell
Director Gavin Hood
Writer Guy Hibbert
Composer Paul Hepker, Mark Kilian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 30 June 2016
World premiere 7 September 2015
Release date
30 June 2016 Russia Вольга 16+
28 April 2016 Argentina
24 March 2016 Australia
11 May 2016 Belgium
7 April 2016 Brazil
22 April 2016 Bulgaria
1 April 2016 Canada
7 April 2016 Chile
13 January 2017 China
24 March 2016 Croatia
11 August 2016 Cyprus
4 May 2016 Denmark
25 March 2016 Estonia
15 April 2016 Great Britain
4 August 2016 Greece
30 June 2016 Hong Kong
9 May 2016 India
14 April 2016 Indonesia
15 April 2016 Ireland
10 March 2016 Israel
25 August 2016 Italy
23 December 2016 Japan
30 June 2016 Kazakhstan
31 March 2016 Kuwait
8 April 2016 Latvia
8 April 2016 Lithuania
21 April 2016 Malaysia
22 April 2016 Mexico
7 April 2016 Netherlands
24 March 2016 North Macedonia
7 April 2016 Peru
20 July 2016 Philippines
31 March 2016 Portugal
28 April 2016 Serbia
7 April 2016 Singapore
5 May 2016 Slovenia
14 July 2016 South Korea
13 May 2016 Spain
22 April 2016 Sweden
8 April 2016 Taiwan
8 April 2016 Turkey
1 April 2016 USA
30 June 2016 Ukraine
26 May 2016 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $35,259,653
Production Raindog Films, Entertainment One, EITS
Also known as
Eye in the Sky, Enemigo invisible, A'yin ba'shama'yim, Az élet ára, Decisão de Risco, Espías desde el cielo, Espies des del cel, Eye in the Sky - In letzter Sekunde, Eye in the Sky: Războiul Dronelor, Il diritto di uccidere, Les yeux dans le ciel, Niewidzialny wróg, Oko v Oblacích, Oko v Oblakoch, Ölüm Emri, Operação Eye in the Sky, Opération Eye in the Sky, Padangiu akis, Pogled s neba, Silmad taevas, Visuredzošā acs, Αόρατος εχθρός, Война на дронове, Всевидяче око, Всевидящее око, Поглед са неба, アイ・イン・ザ・スカイ　世界一安全な戦場, 天眼行動, 天空之眼, Всевидюще око

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack Eye in the Sky
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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