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Poster of Cartel Land
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Cartel Land
7.6

Cartel Land

, 2015
Cartel Land
Mexico, USA / Documentary, Action, War / 18+
Poster of Cartel Land
7.6

Cast

Enrique Peña Nieto
Self
Tim Foley
Self
José Manuel 'El Doctor' Mireles
Self - leader and founder, Autodefensas
Paco Valencia
Self - Autodefensas Comandante
Chaneque
Self - drug cartel thug
Caballo
Self - drug cartel thug
Ana Valencia
Self - Manuel Mireles' wife
Estanislao Beltránin
Self - spokesman, Autodefensas
Janet Fields
Self - Tim Foley's girlfriend
Nicolás Sierra
Self
Director Matthew Heineman
Composer Jackson Greenberg, H. Scott Salinas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico / USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 4 September 2015
World premiere 23 January 2015
Release date
23 January 2015 Russia 18+
30 October 2015 Germany
23 January 2015 Kazakhstan
3 July 2015 USA
23 January 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,145,923
Production A&E IndieFilms, Our Time Projects, The Documentary Group
Also known as
Cartel Land, Tierra de cárteles, Kartelių šalis, Kartellide maa, Mexicos narkotikakartell, Narkokartellernes land, W krainie karteli, Zemlja kartela, Η γη των καρτέλ, Земля картелей, Земля картелів, カルテル・ランド, 無主之地, 贩毒之地, Die Gesetzlosen – Bürgerwehren gegen Drogenbosse, Tierra de Carteles

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Cartel Land

Quotes

Timothy Foley So, the cycles can change. It just takes somebody to change them. But we're stuck in a cycle where nobody wants to change. They're spouting they're changing but they're not doing anything.They're doing the same thing but just with a different look.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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