ProductionA&E IndieFilms, Our Time Projects, The Documentary Group
Also known as
Cartel Land, Tierra de cárteles, Kartelių šalis, Kartellide maa, Mexicos narkotikakartell, Narkokartellernes land, W krainie karteli, Zemlja kartela, Η γη των καρτέλ, Земля картелей, Земля картелів, カルテル・ランド, 無主之地, 贩毒之地, Die Gesetzlosen – Bürgerwehren gegen Drogenbosse, Tierra de Carteles
Timothy FoleySo, the cycles can change. It just takes somebody to change them. But we're stuck in a cycle where nobody wants to change. They're spouting they're changing but they're not doing anything.They're doing the same thing but just with a different look.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.