Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Cartel Land

So, the cycles can change. It just takes somebody to change them. But we're stuck in a cycle where nobody wants to change. They're spouting they're changing but they're not doing anything.They're doing the same thing but just with a different look.

Timothy Foley So, the cycles can change. It just takes somebody to change them. But we're stuck in a cycle where nobody wants to change. They're spouting they're changing but they're not doing anything.They're doing the same thing but just with a different look.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.