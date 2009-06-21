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7.2
Kinoafisha
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Degraded Officer
7.2
Degraded Officer
, 2009
Razzhalovannyi
Russia / War, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.2
Cast
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Vladimir Mikhaylovich
Nikita Tezin
Lt. Vladimir Ivanovich Smirnov
Filipp Bazhin
Lt. Vladimir Nikolaevich Smirnov
Olga Lapshina
The mad woman
Marina Kudelinskaya
Sofya Borisovna
Andrey Mezhulis
Political Commisair
Denis Karasyov
Battalion Commander
Mikhail Solodko
Deserter - Cannibal
Director
Vladimir Tumaev
Writer
Natalia Nightingale-Grey
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
21 June 2009
Release date
21 June 2009
Russia
16+
21 June 2009
Kazakhstan
21 June 2009
Ukraine
Production
Phoenix Film
Also known as
Razzhalovannyi, Degraded Officer, Demoted, Alandatud ohvitser, Разжалованный
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
11
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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