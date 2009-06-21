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Poster of Degraded Officer
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Degraded Officer
7.2

Degraded Officer

, 2009
Razzhalovannyi
Russia / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Degraded Officer
7.2

Cast

Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Vladimir Mikhaylovich
Nikita Tezin
Nikita Tezin
Lt. Vladimir Ivanovich Smirnov
Filipp Bazhin
Lt. Vladimir Nikolaevich Smirnov
Olga Lapshina
Olga Lapshina
The mad woman
Marina Kudelinskaya
Marina Kudelinskaya
Sofya Borisovna
Andrey Mezhulis
Andrey Mezhulis
Political Commisair
Denis Karasyov
Denis Karasyov
Battalion Commander
Mikhail Solodko
Deserter - Cannibal
Director Vladimir Tumaev
Writer Natalia Nightingale-Grey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 21 June 2009
Release date
21 June 2009 Russia 16+
21 June 2009 Kazakhstan
21 June 2009 Ukraine
Production Phoenix Film
Also known as
Razzhalovannyi, Degraded Officer, Demoted, Alandatud ohvitser, Разжалованный

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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