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Poster of Krepost
7.1
Krepost - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Krepost
7.1

Krepost

, 2015
Krepost
Russia / Animation, War, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Krepost
7.1
Krepost - Trailer
Krepost  Trailer

Cast

Pyotr Fyodorov
Pyotr Fyodorov
Mikhail Shein
Evgeniy Stychkin
Evgeniy Stychkin
King Sigismund III
Yelena Shulman
Yelena Shulman
Sashka
Ekaterina Gorokhovskaya
Fyodor
Vadim Nikitin
Old Man
Oleg Kulikovich
Oleg Kulikovich
Moscow Boyars
Oleg Kulikovich
Oleg Kulikovich
Moscow Boyars
Sergey Russkin
Sergey Russkin
Cardinal
Anatoly Petrov
Hetman Stanislaw Zolkiewski
Alexander Boyarskiy
Filimon
Mikhail Khrustalyov
Mikhail Khrustalyov
Nikolay
Maksim Khrustalev
Nikolay
Director Fyodor Dmitriev
Writer Alexander Boyarskiy
Composer Mikhail Chertishchev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 29 October 2015
Release date
29 October 2015 Russia Наше кино 6+
29 October 2015 Belarus
29 October 2015 Kazakhstan
29 October 2015 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,079,753
Production Melnitsa Animation Studio
Also known as
Krepost, The Fortress, The Fortress: By Shield and Sword, Крепость. Щитом и мечом

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 16 votes
6.4 IMDb
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Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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