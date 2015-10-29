Cast
Ekaterina Gorokhovskaya
Fyodor
Maksim Khrustalev
Nikolay
Cast and Crew
Composer
Mikhail Chertishchev
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
29 October 2015
Release date
|29 October 2015
|Russia
| Наше кино
|6+
|29 October 2015
|Belarus
|
|
|29 October 2015
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|29 October 2015
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$1,079,753
Production
Melnitsa Animation Studio
Also known as
Krepost, The Fortress, The Fortress: By Shield and Sword, Крепость. Щитом и мечом