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Poster of Inglourious Basterds
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Inglourious Basterds - trailer in russian 2
Kinoafisha Films Inglourious Basterds
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Inglourious Basterds

, 2009
Inglourious Basterds
Germany, USA / Drama, War, Adventure, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Inglourious Basterds
8.0
Inglourious Basterds - trailer in russian 2
Inglourious Basterds  trailer in russian 2

Synopsis

In Nazi-occupied France during World War II, a plan to assassinate Nazi leaders by a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers coincides with a theatre owner's vengeful plans for the same.

Cast

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Til Schweiger
Til Schweiger
Eli Roth
Eli Roth
Mike Myers
Mike Myers
Maggie Cheung
Maggie Cheung
Director Quentin Tarantino, Eli Roth
Writer Quentin Tarantino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / USA
Runtime 2 hours 33 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 7 January 2016
World premiere 20 May 2009
Release date
20 August 2009 Russia UPI 18+
3 September 2009 Argentina
19 August 2009 Australia
21 August 2009 Austria
20 August 2009 Belarus
19 August 2009 Belgium
9 October 2009 Brazil
28 August 2009 Bulgaria
21 August 2009 Canada
30 October 2009 Colombia
1 September 2009 Croatia
27 August 2009 Czechia
28 August 2009 Denmark
1 January 2010 Ecuador
14 October 2009 Egypt
21 August 2009 Estonia
4 September 2009 Finland
19 August 2009 France
20 August 2009 Germany
19 August 2009 Great Britain
20 August 2009 Greece
20 August 2009 Hong Kong
20 August 2009 Hungary
26 August 2009 Iceland
2 October 2009 India
16 October 2009 Indonesia
21 August 2009 Ireland
17 September 2009 Israel
2 October 2009 Italy
20 November 2009 Japan
20 August 2009 Kazakhstan
20 September 2009 Kuwait
9 July 2022 Latvia N16
28 August 2009 Lithuania
22 October 2009 Malaysia
9 October 2009 Mexico
27 August 2009 Netherlands
20 August 2009 New Zealand
21 August 2009 Norway
16 October 2009 Panama
8 October 2009 Peru
9 December 2009 Philippines
11 September 2009 Poland
27 August 2009 Portugal
4 September 2009 Romania
17 September 2009 Singapore
27 August 2009 Slovakia
20 August 2009 Slovenia
23 October 2009 South Africa
28 October 2009 South Korea
21 August 2009 Spain
21 August 2009 Sweden
2 October 2009 Switzerland
21 August 2009 Taiwan
20 August 2009 Thailand
19 August 2009 Trinidad and Tobago
21 August 2009 Turkey
21 August 2009 USA
20 August 2009 Ukraine
6 November 2009 Uruguay
9 October 2009 Venezuela
13 November 2009 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $70,000,000
Worldwide Gross $321,461,171
Production Universal Pictures, The Weinstein Company, A Band Apart
Also known as
Inglourious Basterds, Bastardos sin gloria, Inglorious Bastards, Бесславные ублюдки, Adoxoi bastardi, Bastardi senza gloria, Bastardos Inglórios, Becstelen brigantyk, Bēdīgi slavenie mērgļi, Bękarty wojny, Định Mệnh, Hanebný pancharti, Haramzadeha-ye avazi, Inglourious, Kunniattomat paskiaiset, Le commando des bâtards, Malditos bastardos, Maleïts malparits, Mamzerim Chasere Kavod, Manfur kimsalar, Negarbingi šunsnukiai, Nehanební bastardi, Nemilosrdni gadovi, Neslavne barabe, Sacanas Sem Lei, Serefsiz Alçaqlar, Soysuzlar Çetesi, Ticăloși fără glorie, Vääritud tõprad, Yoodtakarn Deuat Cheuat Nazis, Άδοξοι μπάσταρδοι, Άδωξοι μπάσταρδη, Безславні виродки, Гадни копилета, Проклетници, 바스터즈: 거친 녀석들, イングロリアス・バスターズ, 希魔撞正殺人狂, 惡棍特工, 无耻混蛋

Film rating

8.0
Rate 217 votes
8.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  303 In the Drama genre  130 In the War genre  14 In the Adventure genre  84 In the Action genre  89 In films of Germany  14 In films of USA  209 In films of 2009  7

Film Trailers

All trailers
Inglourious Basterds - trailer in russian 2
Inglourious Basterds Trailer in russian 2
Inglourious Basterds - russian teaser-trailer
Inglourious Basterds Russian teaser-trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Inglourious Basterds

Quotes

Lt. Aldo Raine My name is Lt. Aldo Raine and I'm putting together a special team, and I need me eight soldiers. Eight Jewish-American soldiers. Now, y'all might've heard rumors about the armada happening soon. Well, we'll be leaving a little earlier. We're gonna be dropped into France, dressed as civilians. And once we're in enemy territory, as a bushwhackin' guerrilla army, we're gonna be doin' one thing and one thing only... killin' Nazis. Now, I don't know about y'all, but I sure as hell didn't come down from the goddamn Smoky Mountains, cross five thousand miles of water, fight my way through half of Sicily and jump out of a fuckin' air-o-plane to teach the Nazis lessons in humanity. Nazi ain't got no humanity. They're the foot soldiers of a Jew-hatin', mass murderin' maniac and they need to be dee-stroyed. That's why any and every son of a bitch we find wearin' a Nazi uniform, they're gonna die. Now, I'm the direct descendant of the mountain man Jim Bridger. That means I got a little Injun in me. And our battle plan will be that of an Apache resistance. We will be cruel to the Germans, and through our cruelty they will know who we are. And they will find the evidence of our cruelty in the disemboweled, dismembered, and disfigured bodies of their brothers we leave behind us. And the German won't not be able to help themselves but to imagine the cruelty their brothers endured at our hands, and our boot heels, and the edge of our knives. And the German will be sickened by us, and the German will talk about us, and the German will fear us. And when the German closes their eyes at night and they're tortured by their subconscious for the evil they have done, it will be with thoughts of us they are tortured with. Sound good?
Sgt. Donny Donowitz Sgt. Donny Donowitz, Pfc. Hirschberg, Pfc. Andy Kagan, Pfc. Simon Sakowitz, Pfc. Omar Ulmer, Pfc. Smithson Utivich, Cpl. Wilhelm Wicki, Pfc. Michael Zimmerman: YES, SIR!
Lt. Aldo Raine That's what I like to hear. But I got a word of warning for all you would-be warriors. When you join my command, you take on debit. A debit you owe me personally. Each and every man under my command owes me one hundred Nazi scalps. And I want my scalps. And all y'all will git me one hundred Nazi scalps, taken from the heads of one hundred dead Nazis. Or you will die tryin'.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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