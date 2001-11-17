A Navy navigator is shot down over enemy territory and is ruthlessly pursued by a secret police enforcer and the opposing troops. Meanwhile his commanding officer goes against orders in an attempt to rescue him.
ProductionTwentieth Century Fox, Davis Entertainment
Also known as
Behind Enemy Lines, Im Fadenkreuz - Allein gegen alle, Tras las Lineas Enemigas, Tras líneas enemigas, Vihollisen keskellä, Atrás das Linhas do Inimigo, Atrás das Linhas Inimigas, Behind Enemy Lines - Dietro le linee nemiche, Đằng Sau Chiến Tuyến, Derrières les lignes ennemies, Detrás de las líneas enemigas, Düşman hattı, Ellenséges terület, En territoire ennemi, In spatele liniilor inamice, Iza neprijateljske linije, Iza neprijateljskih linija, Se ehthriko edafos, Tras la línea enemiga, Už priešo linijos, Vaenlase tagalas, Vihollinen keskellä, Za linią wroga, Za nepřátelskou linií, Za nepriatel'skou líniou, Za sovraznikovo crto, Σε εχθρικό έδαφος, В тила на врага, В тилу у ворога, В тылу врага, エネミー・ライン, 天擊戰線, 深入敌后, 衝出封鎖線, Behind Enemy Lines 1
Film rating
6.7
Rate14 votes
6.4IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Quotes
StackhouseWe're not supposed to fly that sector, Chris. The brass will have a shit-fit.
Chris BurnettHey, we're on recon so let's recon something.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.