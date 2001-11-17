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Poster of Behind Enemy Lines
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Behind Enemy Lines
6.7

Behind Enemy Lines

, 2001
Behind Enemy Lines
USA / War, Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Behind Enemy Lines
6.7

Synopsis

A Navy navigator is shot down over enemy territory and is ruthlessly pursued by a secret police enforcer and the opposing troops. Meanwhile his commanding officer goes against orders in an attempt to rescue him.

Cast

Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson
Burnett
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Reigart
Gabriel Macht
Gabriel Macht
Stackhouse
Charles Malik Whitfield
Rodway
Olek Krupa
Olek Krupa
Lokar
David Keith
O'Malley
Vladimir Mashkov
Vladimir Mashkov
Tracker
Joaquim de Almeida
Joaquim de Almeida
Piquet
Marko Igonda
Bazda
Eyal Podell
Petty Officer Kennedy
Director John Moore
Writer David Veloz, Zak Penn, Jim Thomas, John Thomas
Composer Don Davis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 17 November 2001
Release date
24 January 2002 Russia 18+
4 April 2002 Argentina
31 January 2002 Australia
1 February 2002 Austria
2 January 2002 Belgium
18 January 2002 Brazil
1 February 2002 Bulgaria
1 February 2002 Colombia
1 February 2002 Cyprus
24 January 2002 Czechia
1 March 2002 Denmark
6 March 2002 Egypt
25 January 2002 Estonia
18 January 2002 Finland
16 January 2002 France
31 January 2002 Germany
4 January 2002 Great Britain
25 January 2002 Greece
3 January 2002 Hong Kong
24 January 2002 Hungary
22 February 2002 Iceland
4 January 2002 Ireland
17 January 2002 Israel
11 January 2002 Italy
9 March 2002 Japan
21 January 2008 Kazakhstan
23 April 2002 Kuwait
18 January 2002 Mexico
17 January 2002 Netherlands
25 January 2002 Norway
31 January 2002 Peru
16 January 2002 Philippines
25 January 2002 Poland
1 March 2002 Portugal
22 February 2002 Romania
8 February 2002 South Africa
18 January 2002 South Korea
25 January 2002 Spain
22 February 2002 Sweden
31 January 2002 Switzerland
4 January 2002 Taiwan
18 January 2002 Turkey
30 November 2001 USA
21 January 2008 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $91,753,202
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Davis Entertainment
Also known as
Behind Enemy Lines, Im Fadenkreuz - Allein gegen alle, Tras las Lineas Enemigas, Tras líneas enemigas, Vihollisen keskellä, Atrás das Linhas do Inimigo, Atrás das Linhas Inimigas, Behind Enemy Lines - Dietro le linee nemiche, Đằng Sau Chiến Tuyến, Derrières les lignes ennemies, Detrás de las líneas enemigas, Düşman hattı, Ellenséges terület, En territoire ennemi, In spatele liniilor inamice, Iza neprijateljske linije, Iza neprijateljskih linija, Se ehthriko edafos, Tras la línea enemiga, Už priešo linijos, Vaenlase tagalas, Vihollinen keskellä, Za linią wroga, Za nepřátelskou linií, Za nepriatel'skou líniou, Za sovraznikovo crto, Σε εχθρικό έδαφος, В тила на врага, В тилу у ворога, В тылу врага, エネミー・ライン, 天擊戰線, 深入敌后, 衝出封鎖線, Behind Enemy Lines 1

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Stackhouse We're not supposed to fly that sector, Chris. The brass will have a shit-fit.
Chris Burnett Hey, we're on recon so let's recon something.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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