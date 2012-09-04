ProductionAlfama Films, Clap Filmes, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Linhas de Wellington, Lines of Wellington, Les lignes de Wellington, As Linhas de Torres, Débâcle, Las líneas de Wellington, Lines of Wellington - Sturm über Portugal, Linie Wellingtona, Liniile lui Wellington, The Lines of Wellington, Wellington, Линии Веллингтона, Лінії Веллінгтона, Фронтът на Уелингтън, 皇帝と公爵, As linhas de Torres Vedras
Film rating
6.1
Rate15 votes
6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
BordaloThere is no need to be disgusted. Death doesn't stick.
[picking a pair of boots from a dead soldier]
Bordalo[subtitled version]
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.