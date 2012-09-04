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Poster of Lines of Wellington
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Lines of Wellington
6.1

Lines of Wellington

, 2012
Linhas de Wellington
France, Portugal / War, History, Drama / 18+
Poster of Lines of Wellington
6.1

Cast

Soraia Chaves
Martírio
Marisa Paredes
Marisa Paredes
D. Filipa Sanches
John Malkovich
John Malkovich
Duke of Wellington
Carloto Cotta
Tenente Pedro de Alencar
Nuno Lopes
Nuno Lopes
Sargento Francisco Xavier
Victoria Guerra
Clarissa
Marcello Urgeghe
Major Jonathan Foster
Jemima West
Jemima West
Maureen
Afonso Pimentel
Afonso Pimentel
Zé Maria
Miguel Borges
Manuel Penabranca
Director Valeria Sarmiento
Writer Carlos Saboga
Composer Jorge Arriagada
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Portugal
Runtime 2 hours 31 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 4 September 2012
Release date
21 November 2012 France
13 October 2012 Great Britain
4 October 2012 Portugal
Budget €4,800,000
Production Alfama Films, Clap Filmes, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Linhas de Wellington, Lines of Wellington, Les lignes de Wellington, As Linhas de Torres, Débâcle, Las líneas de Wellington, Lines of Wellington - Sturm über Portugal, Linie Wellingtona, Liniile lui Wellington, The Lines of Wellington, Wellington, Линии Веллингтона, Лінії Веллінгтона, Фронтът на Уелингтън, 皇帝と公爵, As linhas de Torres Vedras

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6 IMDb

Quotes

Bordalo There is no need to be disgusted. Death doesn't stick.
[picking a pair of boots from a dead soldier]
Bordalo [subtitled version]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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