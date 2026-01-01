Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of School of Courage
6.3
Kinoafisha Films School of Courage
6.3

School of Courage

, 1954
Shkola muzhestva
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of School of Courage
6.3

Cast

Leonid Vladimirovich Kharitonov
Boris
Mark Bernes
Mark Bernes
Afansii Chubuk
Vladimir Emelyanov
Guerilla Leadr
Georgi Gumilevsky
Mikhail Pugovkin
Mikhail Pugovkin
Nikolai Garin
A. Sergeyev
Vadim Zakharchenko
Nikolay Grabbe
Jan, aka Ivan, guerilla
Vladimir Gorelov
Gypsy
Director Vladimir Basov, Mstislav Korchagin
Writer Arkadiy Gaydar, Solomon Rozen, Konstantin Semenov
Composer Mikhail Ziv
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 28 May 1954
Release date
28 May 1954 Russia 12+
12 November 1954 Czechoslovakia
28 May 1954 Kazakhstan
28 May 1954 USSR
28 May 1954 Ukraine
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Shkola muzhestva, A bátorság iskolája, Courage School, Escuela del valor, Feuertaufe, Myrskyn poika, Rohkeuden koulu, School of Courage, Szkoła męstwa, Tapperhetens skola, Школа мужества

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for School of Courage

The Shield and the Sword
The Shield and the Sword War, Drama, Adventure
1968, USSR / Poland / East Germany
7.0
The Blizzard
The Blizzard Drama
1964, USSR
6.0
Time and the Conways Drama
1984, USSR
7.0
Two Soldiers
Two Soldiers Drama, War
1943, USSR
7.0
Yesli yest parusa
Yesli yest parusa Drama
1969, USSR
6.0
Povest' o chekiste
Povest' o chekiste War
1969, USSR
5.0
Krepost na kolyosakh
Krepost na kolyosakh War
1960, USSR
5.0
Vodil poyezda mashinist
Vodil poyezda mashinist War, Drama
1961, USSR
6.0
Waiting for a miracle
Waiting for a miracle Drama
1975, USSR
6.0
Neznakomy naslednik
Neznakomy naslednik Drama
1974, USSR
6.0
Sumka, polnaya serdets
Sumka, polnaya serdets Drama
1964, USSR
5.0
Far from the Motherland
Far from the Motherland War, Drama
1960, USSR
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more