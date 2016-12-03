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Poster of Dog Brown
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Dog Brown
5.8

Dog Brown

, 2016
Dog Brown
Belarus / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Dog Brown
5.8

Cast

Mikhail Zhigalov
Mikhail Zhigalov
Yuriy
Alexander Volkov
Alexander Volkov
Vyacheslav Volkov
Oksana Skoropad
Oksana Skoropad
Nina
Tatyana Cherdyntseva
Tatyana Cherdyntseva
Tatyana Akinina
Nikolay Dobrynin
Nikolay Dobrynin
General Akinin
Vladimir Tolokonnikov
Vladimir Tolokonnikov
Ukhvatov
Igor Savochkin
Igor Savochkin
Kuznetsov
Joanna Moro
Vrach na sanitarnom poezde
Ruslan Chernetskiy
Ruslan Chernetskiy
Sopov
Evgeniy Shmarlovskiy
Evgeniy Shmarlovskiy
Nemetskiy ofitser
Director William De Vital, Alexander Volkov, Nikolay Dobrynin, Vladimir Tolokonnikov, Igor Savochkin, Aleksandr Basaev
Writer Evgeniy Shmarlovskiy, William De Vital, Viktor Kryukov, Sergei Zhdanovich
Composer Sergei Zhdanovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 11 June 2020
World premiere 3 December 2016
Release date
23 February 2017 Russia Nonstop MEDIA
3 December 2016 Belarus
Budget $18,000,000
Production Solomon Films Production, Nonstop MEDIA
Also known as
Pyos Ryzhiy, Red Dog, Пёс Рыжий, Dog Brown, Obrońca, Punane koer, Red, The War Dog - Ihre letzte Hoffnung, Сабака Руды, 탱크 독

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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