ProductionJohn Schlesinger, Joseph Janni Production, Lester Persky Productions
Also known as
Yanks, Yanquis, Yanks - Gestern waren wir noch Fremde, De bevrijders, Ianquis, Jankesi, Jenkik, Jenkit, Os Yankees Estão Voltando, Yankees, Yankees - vi ses igen!, Yankeii, Yankiler, Yankys, Yanquis: Amor en la guerra, Μέχρι χθες ήμασταν ξένοι, Янки, Янкі, ヤンクス, Γιανκς
Film rating
6.1
Rate10 votes
6.4IMDb
Quotes
MollieExcuse me, please. I'm pregnant!
Woman on train platformSo's half the bloody town, love!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.