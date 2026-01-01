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Poster of Yanks
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Yanks
6.1

Yanks

, 1979
Yanks
USA, West Germany, Great Britain / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Yanks
6.1

Cast

Richard Gere
Richard Gere
Sergeant Matt Dyson
Lisa Eichhorn
Jean Moreton
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Helen
William Devane
John
Chick Vennera
Sergeant Danny Ruffelo
Arlen Dean Snyder
Rachel Roberts
Rachel Roberts
Clarrie Moreton
Annie Ross
Wendy Morgan
Mollie
Tony Melody
Jim Moreton
Martin Smith
Geoff Moreton
Philip Wileman
Billy Rathbone
Director John Schlesinger
Writer Colin Welland, Walter Bernstein
Composer Richard Rodney Bennett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / West Germany / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 19 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 1 September 1979
Release date
19 September 1979 Russia 18+
1 September 1979 Great Britain
19 September 1979 Kazakhstan
14 October 1981 Romania
19 September 1979 USA
19 September 1979 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,931,010
Production John Schlesinger, Joseph Janni Production, Lester Persky Productions
Also known as
Yanks, Yanquis, Yanks - Gestern waren wir noch Fremde, De bevrijders, Ianquis, Jankesi, Jenkik, Jenkit, Os Yankees Estão Voltando, Yankees, Yankees - vi ses igen!, Yankeii, Yankiler, Yankys, Yanquis: Amor en la guerra, Μέχρι χθες ήμασταν ξένοι, Янки, Янкі, ヤンクス, Γιανκς

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb

Quotes

Mollie Excuse me, please. I'm pregnant!
Woman on train platform So's half the bloody town, love!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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