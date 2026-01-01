Menu
Poster of Album polski
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Album polski

Album polski

Album polski 18+
Synopsis

University student Anna and her boyfriend Tomek use a precious photograph to trace and unveil the complex wartime and post-war past of their parents.
Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 8 May 1970
Release date
14 April 1971 Czechoslovakia
8 May 1970 Poland
7 February 1972 USSR
Production Zespol Filmowy "Plan"
Also known as
Album polski, Album Polen, Polish Album, Польский альбом
Director
Jan Rybkowski
Cast
Barbara Brylska
Barbara Brylska
Bolesław Płotnicki
Andrzej Seweryn
Maciej Damięcki
Kazimierz Fabisiak
Cast and Crew
