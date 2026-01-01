Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Album polski
Album polski
Album polski
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
History
Drama
Romantic
War
Synopsis
University student Anna and her boyfriend Tomek use a precious photograph to trace and unveil the complex wartime and post-war past of their parents.
Expand
Country
Poland
Runtime
2 hours 16 minutes
Production year
1970
World premiere
8 May 1970
Release date
14 April 1971
Czechoslovakia
8 May 1970
Poland
7 February 1972
USSR
Production
Zespol Filmowy "Plan"
Also known as
Album polski, Album Polen, Polish Album, Польский альбом
Director
Jan Rybkowski
Cast
Barbara Brylska
Bolesław Płotnicki
Andrzej Seweryn
Maciej Damięcki
Kazimierz Fabisiak
Cast and Crew
