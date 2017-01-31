Set in 1930s Ukraine, as Stalin advances the ambitions of communists in the Kremlin, young artist Yuri battles to save his lover Natalka from the Holodomor, the death-by-starvation program that ultimately killed millions of Ukrainians.
CountryCanada
Runtime1 hour 43 minutes
Production year2017
Online premiere24 February 2017
World premiere31 January 2017
Release date
31 January 2017
Canada
R
22 February 2023
France
31 January 2017
Great Britain
11 January 2018
Greece
18 July 2019
Italy
16 June 2017
Spain
24 February 2017
USA
23 February 2017
Ukraine
MPAAR
Budget$30,000,000
Worldwide Gross$904,399
ProductionDevil's Harvest Production, Tell Me A Storey
Also known as
Bitter Harvest, Devil's Harvest, Acı Hasat, Colheita Amarga, Cosecha amarga, Cuộc Chiến Cuối Cùng, Gorzkie żniwa, Holodomor - Bittere Ernte, Holodomor - Keserű aratás, Holodomor, la grande famine ukrainienne, Raccolto amaro, Recoltă amară, The Devil's Harvest, Trpká úroda, Πικρή σοδειά, Гіркі жнива, Урожай дьявола, ビター・ハーベスト
Film Reviews
Quotes
[Last spoken lines, repeated line]
Yuri[Voice over]My name is Yuri Kachanyuk, the son of Yaroslav Kachanyuk and the grandson of the famous warrior Ivan Kachanyuk. Before I grew up and learned that the dragons were real and evil roamed the world. I fell in love.