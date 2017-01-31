Menu
Poster of Bitter Harvest
6.0
6.0 IMDb Rating: 6
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Bitter Harvest

Bitter Harvest

Bitter Harvest 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Set in 1930s Ukraine, as Stalin advances the ambitions of communists in the Kremlin, young artist Yuri battles to save his lover Natalka from the Holodomor, the death-by-starvation program that ultimately killed millions of Ukrainians.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 24 February 2017
World premiere 31 January 2017
Release date
31 January 2017 Canada R
22 February 2023 France
31 January 2017 Great Britain
11 January 2018 Greece
18 July 2019 Italy
16 June 2017 Spain
24 February 2017 USA
23 February 2017 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $904,399
Production Devil's Harvest Production, Tell Me A Storey
Also known as
Bitter Harvest, Devil's Harvest, Acı Hasat, Colheita Amarga, Cosecha amarga, Cuộc Chiến Cuối Cùng, Gorzkie żniwa, Holodomor - Bittere Ernte, Holodomor - Keserű aratás, Holodomor, la grande famine ukrainienne, Raccolto amaro, Recoltă amară, The Devil's Harvest, Trpká úroda, Πικρή σοδειά, Гіркі жнива, Урожай дьявола, ビター・ハーベスト
Director
George Mendeluk
Cast
Max Irons
Aneurin Barnard
Barry Pepper
Terence Stamp
Emilia Fox
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.0
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
[Last spoken lines, repeated line]
Yuri [Voice over] My name is Yuri Kachanyuk, the son of Yaroslav Kachanyuk and the grandson of the famous warrior Ivan Kachanyuk. Before I grew up and learned that the dragons were real and evil roamed the world. I fell in love.
Listen to the
soundtrack Bitter Harvest
Stills
