Apocalypse Now
Рейтинги
7.9 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Rate
5 posters
Tickets from 750 ₽
Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now 18+
Tickets from 750 ₽

Synopsis

During the Vietnam War, Captain Willard is sent on a dangerous mission into Cambodia to assassinate a renegade colonel who has set himself up as a god among a local tribe.
Apocalypse Now - trailer in russian. перевыпуск
Apocalypse Now  trailer in russian. перевыпуск
Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 22 minutes
Production year 1979
Online premiere 1 January 2003
World premiere 10 May 1979
Release date
5 February 2026 Russia Иллюзион Кино 18+
28 March 2002 Argentina
15 November 2001 Australia
20 June 2001 Belgium
16 December 1979 Brazil
10 August 2001 Canada
25 December 1979 Colombia
28 July 2022 Czechia
28 November 2019 Denmark
5 October 2001 Finland
26 September 1979 France
18 October 2001 Germany
13 August 2019 Great Britain
26 October 2001 Greece
27 March 1980 Hong Kong
14 August 2003 Hungary
17 May 2002 Iceland
13 August 2019 Ireland
4 October 2001 Israel
23 November 2001 Italy
23 February 1980 Japan
19 May 1979 Kazakhstan
15 May 2018 Lithuania
15 August 2015 Mexico
1 November 1979 Netherlands
20 July 2019 New Zealand
26 October 2001 Norway
17 January 2002 Peru
8 April 1980 Philippines
11 July 2003 Poland
21 March 1980 Portugal
11 April 2003 South Africa
30 August 2001 South Korea
3 July 2020 Spain
29 November 2019 Sweden
23 May 2001 Switzerland
11 May 2019 Taiwan
8 August 1980 Thailand
2 October 2020 Turkey
15 August 2019 USA
30 October 2019 Ukraine
12 April 2002 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $31,500,000
Worldwide Gross $105,202,228
Production American Zoetrope, Zoetrope Studios
Also known as
Apocalypse Now, Apocalypse Now: Final Cut, Apocalipsis ahora, Apocalypse Now Redux, Apokalypsa, Апокалипсис сегодня, Apocalypse Now Final Cut, Apokalipsa danas, Mūsdienu apokalipse, Апокаліпсис наших днів, 現代啟示錄, Apocalipse, Apocalipsis, Apocalipsis Now, Apocalipsis Now Redux, Apocalipsul acum, Apocalypse, Apocalypse Now (Redux), Apocalypse Now Re-Editada, Apocalypse Now: The Complete Dossier, Apocalypse Now! - Final Cut, Apokalipsa danes, Apokalipsis sega, Apokalipsis segodnya, Apokalipszis most, Apokalypse nå!, Bu günkü Apokalipsis, Bugungi Apokalipsis, C'est l'apocalypse, Czas Apokalipsy, Czas Apokalipsy: Powrót, Dommedag nu, Dommedag nu: Final Cut, Ilmestyskirja Nyt, Ilmestyskirja. Nyt Redux, Ilmestyskirja. Nyt., Inak Akharolzaman, Jigoku no mokushiroku, Kıyamet, Kongphan Ammahit, Lời Sấm Truyền, Šių dienų apokalipsė, Tänapäeva apokalüpsis, Tänapäeva apokalüpsis (autoriversioon), Uppenbarelseboken. Nu, Αποκάλυψη τώρα!, Апокалипса данас, Апокалипсис бүгін, Апокалипсис сега, Апокаліпсис сьогодні, Бүгінгі Апокалипсис, 지옥의 묵시록, 地獄の黙示録, 现代启示录
Director
Francis Ford Coppola
Francis Ford Coppola
Cast
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
Frederic Forrest
Sam Bottoms
Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.9
Rate 19 votes
8.4 IMDb
Goofs

When Captain Willard first encounters Colonel Kilgore, they trade salutes even though they remain in a combat area. Military protocol generally forbids saluting in such situations, because it could reveal the commanding officer's identity to a potential sniper (for example, in Forrest Gump (1994) Lieutenant Dan was right to tell Gump and Bubba not to salute him in the field).

Quotes
Kurtz We train young men to drop fire on people, but their commanders won't allow them to write "fuck" on their airplanes because it's obscene!
Film Trailers
Apocalypse Now - trailer in russian. перевыпуск
Apocalypse Now Trailer in russian. перевыпуск
Apocalypse Now - trailer
Apocalypse Now Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«Apocalypse Now» now playing

