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Poster of Lebanon
6.4
Lebanon - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Lebanon
6.4

Lebanon

, 2009
Lebanon
Germany, France, Israel / Drama, War / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Lebanon
6.4
Lebanon - trailer
Lebanon  trailer

Synopsis

During the First Lebanon War in 1982, a lone tank and a paratroopers platoon are dispatched to search a hostile town.

Cast

Ashraf Barhom
Oshri Cohen
Yoav Donat
Michael Moshonov
Zohar Strauss
Itay Tiran
Director Samuel Maoz
Writer Samuel Maoz
Composer Nicolas Becker, Benoît Delbecq
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / France / Israel
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 8 September 2009
Release date
12 August 2010 Russia Каравелла-DDC
12 August 2010 Belarus
17 March 2010 Belgium
6 May 2010 Denmark
3 February 2010 France
14 October 2010 Germany
9 April 2010 Great Britain
21 January 2010 Greece
9 April 2010 Ireland
15 October 2009 Israel
23 October 2009 Italy
17 August 2010 Kazakhstan
18 March 2010 Netherlands
5 March 2010 Poland
6 May 2010 Portugal
9 April 2010 Sweden
12 August 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,286,008
Production ARTE, Ariel Films, Arsam International
Also known as
Lebanon, Líbano, Libanon, Liban, Ливан, 黎巴嫩, Cuộc Chiến Ở Liban, Lebanon - Tödliche Mission, Lebanon: The Soldier's Journey, Levanon, Λίβανος, レバノン

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Lebanon - trailer
Lebanon Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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