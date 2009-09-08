Cast
Cast and Crew
Composer
Nicolas Becker, Benoît Delbecq
Film details
Country
Germany / France / Israel
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
8 September 2009
Release date
|12 August 2010
|Russia
| Каравелла-DDC
|
|12 August 2010
|Belarus
|
|
|17 March 2010
|Belgium
|
|
|6 May 2010
|Denmark
|
|
|3 February 2010
|France
|
|
|14 October 2010
|Germany
|
|
|9 April 2010
|Great Britain
|
|
|21 January 2010
|Greece
|
|
|9 April 2010
|Ireland
|
|
|15 October 2009
|Israel
|
|
|23 October 2009
|Italy
|
|
|17 August 2010
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|18 March 2010
|Netherlands
|
|
|5 March 2010
|Poland
|
|
|6 May 2010
|Portugal
|
|
|9 April 2010
|Sweden
|
|
|12 August 2010
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$1,286,008
Production
ARTE, Ariel Films, Arsam International
Also known as
Lebanon, Líbano, Libanon, Liban, Ливан, 黎巴嫩, Cuộc Chiến Ở Liban, Lebanon - Tödliche Mission, Lebanon: The Soldier's Journey, Levanon, Λίβανος, レバノン