Deep in the wilderness of Lapland, Aatami Korpi is searching for gold. From time to time, the overflight of bombers and the distant sounds of war can be heard in the autumn night. Finally, the hard work is rewarded and the gold dust in the pan grows into gold chunks, and Aatami sets out to take his gold treasure to the nearest city. After he stumbles upon Nazi patrol led by SS Obersturmführer Bruno Helldorf, a breathtaking and gold-hungry chase through the destroyed and mined Lapland wilderness begins.
ProductionSubzero Film Entertainment, Good Chaos, Stage 6 Films
Also known as
Sisu, Sisu: Rache ist süß, Бессмертный, Immortal, O'lmas, Sisu - L'immortale, Sisu - Uma História de Determinação, Sisu : de l'or et du sang, Sisu: De l'or et du sang, Sisu: Già Gân Báo Thù, SISU：黃金硬漢, SISU/シス 不死身の男, Surematu, Безсмертний, Незламність, Сісу, घातक योद्धा, सीसू, 永生战士, Сису, الشجاعة, สิสู้
Aatami[after dumping his gold nuggets out of his bag onto the the counter, to the frightened looking bank clerk in Finnish with English subtitles]Bills. Big ones, please. Won't be so damn heavy to carry.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.