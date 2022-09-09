Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sisu
7.0
Sisu - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sisu
7.0

Sisu

, 2022
Sisu
Finland, Great Britain / Action, War / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sisu
7.0
Sisu - Trailer
Sisu  Trailer

Synopsis

Deep in the wilderness of Lapland, Aatami Korpi is searching for gold. From time to time, the overflight of bombers and the distant sounds of war can be heard in the autumn night. Finally, the hard work is rewarded and the gold dust in the pan grows into gold chunks, and Aatami sets out to take his gold treasure to the nearest city. After he stumbles upon Nazi patrol led by SS Obersturmführer Bruno Helldorf, a breathtaking and gold-hungry chase through the destroyed and mined Lapland wilderness begins.

Cast

Jorma Tommila
Jorma Tommila
Aatami
Aksel Hennie
Aksel Hennie
Bruno
Jack Doolan
Wolf
Onni Tommila
Schütze
Mimosa Willamo
Aino
Tatu Sinisalo
SS Soldier 1
Wilhelm Enckell
SS Soldier 3
Vincent Willestrand
SS Soldier 4
Arttu Kapulainen
Rower
Elina Saarela
Saara
Director Jalmari Helander
Writer Jalmari Helander
Composer Juri Seppä, Tuomas Wäinölä
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 25 March 2023
World premiere 9 September 2022
Release date
27 July 2023 Australia MA 15+
12 May 2023 Austria
9 September 2022 Canada
4 May 2023 Croatia
27 April 2023 Czechia 15+
27 January 2023 Finland 16
21 June 2023 France 12
11 May 2023 Germany 18
26 May 2023 Great Britain 15
11 May 2023 Greece
29 June 2023 Hungary 18
27 October 2023 Japan
8 June 2023 Kazakhstan 18+
8 June 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
4 May 2023 Montenegro
7 September 2023 Netherlands 16
26 June 2023 New Zealand R16
21 April 2023 Norway 15
26 May 2023 Romania o.A.
4 May 2023 Serbia
25 October 2023 South Korea 18
28 April 2023 Spain 16
14 April 2023 Sweden 15
27 July 2023 Thailand 18
30 June 2023 Turkey 18+
8 June 2023 UAE 18TC
28 April 2023 USA R
8 June 2023 Uzbekistan
12 May 2023 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $14,236,101
Production Subzero Film Entertainment, Good Chaos, Stage 6 Films
Also known as
Sisu, Sisu: Rache ist süß, Бессмертный, Immortal, O'lmas, Sisu - L'immortale, Sisu - Uma História de Determinação, Sisu : de l'or et du sang, Sisu: De l'or et du sang, Sisu: Già Gân Báo Thù, SISU：黃金硬漢, SISU/シス 不死身の男, Surematu, Безсмертний, Незламність, Сісу, घातक योद्धा, सीसू, 永生战士, Сису, الشجاعة, สิสู้

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sisu - Trailer
Sisu Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[last lines]
Aatami [after dumping his gold nuggets out of his bag onto the the counter, to the frightened looking bank clerk in Finnish with English subtitles] Bills. Big ones, please. Won't be so damn heavy to carry.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more