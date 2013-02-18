Mass deportations to Siberia of the 1940s as seen through eyes of a young boy called Staszek Dolina. His family members are among the 2 million Polish citizens, who are sent to the cruel Siberian work camps.
CountryPoland
Runtime2 hours 6 minutes
Production year2013
World premiere18 February 2013
Release date
22 February 2013
Poland
3 March 2013
USA
Worldwide Gross$1,716,849
ProductionSatchwell Warszawa, ATM Grupa S.A., Ekoland
Also known as
Syberiada polska, Siberian Exile, Poļu Sibiriāde, Poolast Siberisse, Польская сибириада