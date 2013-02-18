Menu
Siberian Exile

Syberiada polska 18+
Synopsis

Mass deportations to Siberia of the 1940s as seen through eyes of a young boy called Staszek Dolina. His family members are among the 2 million Polish citizens, who are sent to the cruel Siberian work camps.
Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 18 February 2013
Release date
22 February 2013 Poland
3 March 2013 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,716,849
Production Satchwell Warszawa, ATM Grupa S.A., Ekoland
Also known as
Syberiada polska, Siberian Exile, Poļu Sibiriāde, Poolast Siberisse, Польская сибириада
Director
Janusz Zaorski
Cast
Adam Woronowicz
Adam Woronowicz
Agnieszka Wiedlocha
Paweł Krucz
Andriy Zhurba
Sonia Bohosiewicz
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.8
Rate 13 votes
4.9 IMDb
