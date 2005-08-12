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Poster of The Great Raid
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Great Raid
6.4

The Great Raid

, 2005
The Great Raid
USA, Australia / Action, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Great Raid
6.4

Cast

Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes
Major Gibson
James Franco
James Franco
Captain Prince
Connie Nielsen
Connie Nielsen
Max Martini
Max Martini
1st Sgt. Sid "Top" Wojo
Freddie Joe Farnsworth
2nd Lt. Foley
Kenneth Moraleda
Nicholas Bell
Tim Campbell
Clayne Crawford
Clayne Crawford
Marton Csokas
Marton Csokas
Kenny Doughty
Paolo Montalbán
Director John Dahl
Writer Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro, William B. Breuer, Hampton Sides
Composer Trevor Rabin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Australia
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 1 September 2021
World premiere 12 August 2005
Release date
1 September 2005 Russia Вест 16+
1 September 2005 Belarus
1 September 2005 Kazakhstan
4 May 2006 Netherlands
12 August 2005 USA
1 September 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $80,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,777,375
Production Miramax, Marty Katz Productions, Lawrence Bender Productions
Also known as
The Great Raid, El gran escape, El gran rescate, Veliki pohod, Великий рейд, 6. Batalion, A nagy mentőakció, Büyük Baskın, Cuộc Đột Kích Vĩ Đại, Didysis pabėgimas, Flugten fra fangeøen, Great Raid - suuri pelastusoperaatio, I epidromi, Le grand raid, Marele raid, O Grande Ataque, O Resgate dos ''Soldados Fantasma'', Pārdrošais reids, Šiesty prápor, The Great Raid - Tag der Befreiung, The Great Raid - Un pugno di eroi, Un pugno di eroi, Vabastusrünnak, VI Batalion, Η επιδρομή, Операция Спасение, グレート・レイド　史上最大の作戦, 搶救前線, 卡巴纳图大营救, 卡巴那图大营救, 121 ตะลุยนรกมฤตยู, 511绝地救兵

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 16 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack The Great Raid

Quotes

Lt. Colonel Mucci I'm here to tell you men the latrine rumors are true. We finally got a mission worthy of Rangers. We're going to push through our frontlines right into the Japs' backyard and rescue 500 hundred American prisoners of war. Goin' to be a rough son of a bitch- a textbook-style raid that can only succeed through speed, surprise, and overwhelming firepower. Before you start congratulating yourselves, remember you haven't achieved a damn thing yet. You're the best-trained, least-proven battalion in this whole army. This is your one chance to do something about it, and I mean ONE chance. How you acquit yourselves over the next 48 hours will determine how you are judged for the rest of your lives- men worthy of serving in this army... or... an embarrassment that history and time will eventually forget. It's up to you. Now, I happen to think it's the former. That's why I'm accompanying you on this raid. There's not another group of men in this or any other army I'd sooner trust my life with. You're the finest, best-prepared soldiers this country has ever sent to war, and I expect you to PROVE it... IS THAT CLEAR?
6th Ranger Battalion YES, SIR!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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