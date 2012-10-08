Menu
Lincoln

Lincoln

Lincoln 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

As the War continues to rage, America's president struggles with continuing carnage on the battlefield as he fights with many inside his own cabinet on the decision to emancipate the slaves.
Lincoln - trailer in russian
Lincoln  trailer in russian
Country USA / India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 25 January 2013
World premiere 8 October 2012
Release date
24 January 2013 Russia Двадцатый Век Фокс 16+
7 February 2013 Argentina
17 January 2013 Australia
31 January 2013 Bahrain
24 January 2013 Belarus
23 January 2013 Belgium
7 February 2013 Bolivia
16 November 2012 Brazil
9 November 2012 Canada
24 January 2013 Chile
25 January 2013 Colombia
7 February 2013 Costa Rica
31 January 2013 Croatia
24 January 2013 Czechia
31 January 2013 Denmark
14 February 2013 Dominican Republic
25 January 2013 Ecuador
20 February 2013 Egypt
7 February 2013 El Salvador
25 January 2013 Estonia
25 January 2013 Finland
30 January 2013 France
22 January 2013 Germany
25 January 2013 Great Britain
24 January 2013 Greece
1 February 2013 Guatemala
7 February 2013 Honduras
21 February 2013 Hong Kong
1 February 2013 Iceland
8 February 2013 India
25 January 2013 Ireland
24 January 2013 Israel
24 January 2013 Italy
19 April 2013 Japan
24 January 2013 Kazakhstan
31 January 2013 Kuwait
17 January 2013 Lebanon
22 February 2013 Lithuania
30 January 2013 Luxembourg
21 February 2013 Malaysia
18 January 2013 Mexico
30 January 2013 Netherlands
31 January 2013 New Zealand
7 February 2013 Nicaragua
7 March 2013 North Macedonia
1 February 2013 Norway
1 February 2013 Panama
31 January 2013 Peru
20 February 2013 Philippines
1 February 2013 Poland
31 January 2013 Portugal
1 February 2013 Romania
21 February 2013 Singapore
24 January 2013 Slovakia
24 January 2013 Slovenia
1 February 2013 South Africa
14 March 2013 South Korea
18 January 2013 Spain
25 January 2013 Sweden
30 January 2013 Switzerland 14
22 February 2013 Taiwan, Province of China
28 March 2013 Thailand
8 February 2013 Turkey
31 January 2013 UAE
16 November 2012 USA
24 January 2013 Ukraine
8 February 2013 Uruguay
22 February 2013 Venezuela
5 April 2013 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $65,000,000
Worldwide Gross $275,293,450
Production Dreamworks Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Reliance Entertainment
Also known as
Lincoln, 林肯, Linkolnas, Office Seekers, Untitled Steven Spielberg/Abraham Lincoln Project, Λίνκολν, Линколн, Линкольн, Линкълн, Лінкольн, リンカーン
Director
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg
Cast
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
Sally Field
Sally Field
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy Lee Jones
Jackie Earle Haley
Jackie Earle Haley
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.0
Rate 16 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
kofyrin 2 April 2015, 12:51
ЛИНКОЛЬН – ПРЕЗИДЕНТ ЖЕРТВА ВЛАСТИ



История знает много государственных деятелей, ставших жертвой проводимой ими политики, жертвой власти. Одним… Read more…
Toporock 2 April 2015, 12:51
Цитата (peacefrog, 15/01/2013 - 21:59:05):Мне кажется поощрять интеллектуальное воровство не правильно. Ведь суть нашего народного… Read more…
Reviews
Quotes
Abraham Lincoln It was right after the revolution, right after peace had been concluded. And Ethan Allen went to London to help our new country conduct its business with the king. The English sneered at how rough we are and rude and simple-minded and on like that, everywhere he went. 'Til one day he was invited to the townhouse of a great English lord. Dinner was served, beverages imbibed, time passed as happens and Mr. Allen found he needed the privy. He was grateful to be directed to this. Relieved, you might say. Mr. Allen discovered on entering the water closet that the only decoration therein was a portrait of George Washington. Ethan Allen done what he came to do and returned to the drawing room. His host and the others were disappointed when he didn't mention Washington's portrait. And finally his lordship couldn't resist and asked Mr. Allen had he noticed it, the picture of Washington. He said he had. Well, what did he think of its placement? Did it seem appropriately located to Mr. Allen? And Mr. Allen said it did. The host was astounded.
[British accent]
Abraham Lincoln "Appropriate? George Washington's likeness in a water closet?"
[normal voice]
Abraham Lincoln "Yes," said Mr. Allen, "where it will do good service. The world knows nothing will make an Englishman shit quicker than the sight of George Washington."
[the whole room laughs]
Abraham Lincoln I love that story.
Stills
