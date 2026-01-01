Menu
Poster of Missing
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Missing

Missing

Missing 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 7 January 1957
Release date
7 January 1957 Russia
Production Kievskaya Kinostudiya (Kiev Film Studio)
Also known as
Bez vesti propavshiy, Den tha zisomen sklavoi, El desaparecido, Без вести пропавший
Director
Isaak Shmaruk
Cast
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Sofja Giatsintova
Natalia Uzhviy
Viktor Dobrovolsky
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Missing
Stars on the wings 5.8
Stars on the wings (1955)
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki 7.5
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki (1943)
A Good Lad 6.4
A Good Lad (1943)
Peter the First, Part One 7.5
Peter the First, Part One (1937)
Private Aleksandr Matrosov 5.9
Private Aleksandr Matrosov (1947)
Blue Roads 6.5
Blue Roads (1947)
Rainbow 7.2
Rainbow (1943)
Mashenka 7.6
Mashenka (1942)
Alye pogony 6.8
Alye pogony (1980)

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
