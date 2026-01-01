Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Missing
Missing
Missing
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
War
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
1956
World premiere
7 January 1957
Release date
7 January 1957
Russia
Production
Kievskaya Kinostudiya (Kiev Film Studio)
Also known as
Bez vesti propavshiy, Den tha zisomen sklavoi, El desaparecido, Без вести пропавший
Director
Isaak Shmaruk
Cast
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Sofja Giatsintova
Natalia Uzhviy
Viktor Dobrovolsky
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Missing
5.8
Stars on the wings
(1955)
7.5
Boyevoy kinosbornik 13: Nashi devushki
(1943)
6.4
A Good Lad
(1943)
7.5
Peter the First, Part One
(1937)
5.9
Private Aleksandr Matrosov
(1947)
6.5
Blue Roads
(1947)
7.2
Rainbow
(1943)
7.6
Mashenka
(1942)
6.8
Alye pogony
(1980)
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree