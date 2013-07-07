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Poster of Igra v pravdu
7.0
Igra v pravdu - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Igra v pravdu
7.0

Igra v pravdu

, 2013
Igra v pravdu
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Igra v pravdu
7.0
Igra v pravdu - Trailer
Igra v pravdu  Trailer

Cast

Irina Apeksimova
Irina Apeksimova
Maya
Konstantin Yushkevich
Konstantin Yushkevich
Gena
Dmitriy Maryanov
Dmitriy Maryanov
Mark
Gosha Kutsenko
Gosha Kutsenko
Tolik
Director Viktor Shamirov
Writer Philippe Lellouche, Gosha Kutsenko, Dmitriy Maryanov, Viktor Shamirov
Composer Vladimir Podgoretsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 7 July 2013
Release date
11 July 2013 Russia Bazelevs Distribution 18+
11 July 2013 Belarus
11 July 2013 Kazakhstan
19 July 2013 Lithuania N-16
7 July 2013 USA
11 July 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,102,806
Production Bazelevs Production
Also known as
Igra v pravdu, Game of Truth, Jocul de-a adevărul, Patiesības spēle, Žaidžiame tiesą, Игра в правду

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Igra v pravdu - Trailer
Igra v pravdu Trailer
Igra v pravdu - First minutes
Igra v pravdu First minutes
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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