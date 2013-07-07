7.0Igra v pravdu
Igra v pravdu, 2013
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Director Viktor Shamirov
Composer Vladimir Podgoretsky
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 7 July 2013
Release date
|11 July 2013
|Russia
|Bazelevs Distribution
|18+
|11 July 2013
|Belarus
|11 July 2013
|Kazakhstan
|19 July 2013
|Lithuania
|N-16
|7 July 2013
|USA
|11 July 2013
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,102,806
Production Bazelevs Production
Also known as
Igra v pravdu, Game of Truth, Jocul de-a adevărul, Patiesības spēle, Žaidžiame tiesą, Игра в правду
Updated 6 May 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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