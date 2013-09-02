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Poster of White Shadow
6.4
Kinoafisha Films White Shadow
6.4

White Shadow

, 2013
White Shadow
Italy, Germany, Tanzania / Drama / 18+
Poster of White Shadow
6.4

Synopsis

Since 2008, albinos in Tanzania have become human targets. Witch doctors offer huge sums of cash for their body parts to be used in magic potions. From 2008 to 2010, more than 200 witch-doctor inspired murders occurred. As a local saying goes: “Albinos do not die, they just disappear.” This is the story of Alias, an albino boy on the run. After his father’s murder, his mother sends him to the city. His uncle Kosmos, a truck driver, takes care of him. Alias learns fast in the city, selling sunglasses, DVDs and cellphones, it will not take long before the boy experiences at first hand the difficulties of life and of being different.

Cast

Hamisi Bazili
Alias
James Gayo
Kosmos
Glory Mbayuwayu
Antoinette
Salum Abdallah
Salum
Riziki Ally
Mother
John S. Mwakipunda
Anulla
Tito D. Ntanga
Father
James P. Salala
Adin
Director Noaz Deshe
Writer Noaz Deshe, James Masson
Composer Noaz Deshe, James Masson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Germany / Tanzania
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 7 July 2014
World premiere 2 September 2013
Release date
11 March 2015 France
2 September 2013 Italy
15 January 2014 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,522
Production Shadoworks, Alliance Française Dar es Salaam, Asmara Films
Also known as
White Shadow, Baltas seselis, Biały cień, Fehér árnyék, Sombra blanca, Sombra Branca, Umbra alba, Белая тень, ホワイト・シャドウ

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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