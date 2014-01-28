4.3Snegurochka
Snegurochka, 2013
Russia / Drama / 18+
Cast
Director Dmitriy Svetozarov
Writer Arkady Tigay
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 28 January 2014
Release date
|28 January 2014
|Russia
|Pro-line
|16+
|30 January 2014
|Belarus
|30 January 2014
|Kazakhstan
|30 January 2014
|Ukraine
Budget €1,500,000
Production Studio ACDC, Proline Film, Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation
Also known as
Snegurochka, Lumivalgeke, The Snow Maiden, Снегурочка
Updated 6 May 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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