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Poster of Snegurochka
4.3
Snegurochka - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Snegurochka
4.3

Snegurochka

, 2013
Snegurochka
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Snegurochka
4.3
Snegurochka - Trailer
Snegurochka  Trailer

Cast

Anna Khilkevich
Anna Khilkevich
Svetlana
Valeriy Degtyar
Valeriy Degtyar
Nechaev
Yevgeny Katayev
Yevgeny Katayev
Alisa Mironova
Irina Polyanskaya
Lena
Daniil Anufriev
Sergei Mardar
Sergei Mardar
Director Dmitriy Svetozarov
Writer Arkady Tigay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 28 January 2014
Release date
28 January 2014 Russia Pro-line 16+
30 January 2014 Belarus
30 January 2014 Kazakhstan
30 January 2014 Ukraine
Budget €1,500,000
Production Studio ACDC, Proline Film, Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation
Also known as
Snegurochka, Lumivalgeke, The Snow Maiden, Снегурочка

Film rating

4.3
Rate 19 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

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Snegurochka - Trailer
Snegurochka Trailer
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