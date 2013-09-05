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Poster of First Snowfall
6.4
Kinoafisha Films First Snowfall
6.4

First Snowfall

, 2013
La prima neve
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of First Snowfall
6.4

Cast

Matteo Marchel
Michele
Jean-Christophe Folly
Jean-Christophe Folly
Dani
Anita Caprioli
Anita Caprioli
Elisa
Giuseppe Battiston
Giuseppe Battiston
Fabio
Peter Mitterrutzner
Pietro
Paolo Pierobon
Paolo Pierobon
Gus
Sadia Afzal
Sadia
Leonardo Paoli
Leo
Lorenzo Pintarelli
Platzer
Roberto Citran
Roberto Citran
Commissario
Director Andrea Segre
Writer Andrea Segre, Marco Pettenello
Composer Piccola Bottega Baltazar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 5 September 2013
Release date
5 September 2013 Italy
Worldwide Gross $570,104
Production Jolefilm, Rai Cinema, Trentino Film Commission
Also known as
La prima neve, First Snowfall, İlk Kar, Pierwszy śnieg, 初雪

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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