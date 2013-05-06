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Poster of Hôtel Normandy
4.9
Hôtel Normandy - Trailer with voice-over
Kinoafisha Films Hôtel Normandy
4.9

Hôtel Normandy

, 2013
Hotel Normandy
France / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Hôtel Normandy
4.9
Hôtel Normandy - Trailer with voice-over
Hôtel Normandy  Trailer with voice-over

Synopsis

When two people who no longer believe in love find each other, nothing can get in the way of their blossoming romance - except for a playful farce of miscues, meddling, and mistaken identity.

Cast

Eric Elmosnino
Eric Elmosnino
Jacques Delboise
Helena Noguerra
Helena Noguerra
Alice Lecorre
Ary Abittan
Ary Abittan
Yvan Carlotti
Frederique Bel
Frederique Bel
Isabelle de Castlejane
Anne Girard
Pénélope Choisy
Alice Belaïdi
Alice Belaïdi
Sonia
Jean-Marie Lamour
Benoît Giraud
Ben
David Carlotti
Annelise Hesme
Annelise Hesme
Hélène
Philippe Soutan
L'homme aux frites
Director Charles Nemes
Writer Jean-Paul Bathany, Stéphane Ben Lahcene
Composer Jean-Claude Petit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 6 May 2013
Release date
26 December 2013 Russia Русский репортаж 16+
26 December 2013 Belarus
8 May 2013 Belgium
6 May 2013 France
26 December 2013 Kazakhstan
8 May 2013 Switzerland
27 September 2013 USA
2 January 2014 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $836,709
Production Alter Films, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Hôtel Normandy, Hotel Normandie, Готель романтичних побачень, Hotel Normandy, Готель «Нормандія»

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Hôtel Normandy - Trailer with voice-over
Hôtel Normandy Trailer with voice-over
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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