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4.9
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Hôtel Normandy
4.9
Hôtel Normandy
, 2013
Hotel Normandy
France / Comedy / 18+
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4.9
Hôtel Normandy
Trailer with voice-over
Trailer with voice-over
Synopsis
When two people who no longer believe in love find each other, nothing can get in the way of their blossoming romance - except for a playful farce of miscues, meddling, and mistaken identity.
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Cast
Eric Elmosnino
Jacques Delboise
Helena Noguerra
Alice Lecorre
Ary Abittan
Yvan Carlotti
Frederique Bel
Isabelle de Castlejane
Anne Girard
Pénélope Choisy
Alice Belaïdi
Sonia
Jean-Marie Lamour
Benoît Giraud
Ben
David Carlotti
Annelise Hesme
Hélène
Philippe Soutan
L'homme aux frites
Director
Charles Nemes
Writer
Jean-Paul Bathany
,
Stéphane Ben Lahcene
Composer
Jean-Claude Petit
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
6 May 2013
Release date
26 December 2013
Russia
Русский репортаж
16+
26 December 2013
Belarus
8 May 2013
Belgium
6 May 2013
France
26 December 2013
Kazakhstan
8 May 2013
Switzerland
27 September 2013
USA
2 January 2014
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$836,709
Production
Alter Films, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Hôtel Normandy, Hotel Normandie, Готель романтичних побачень, Hotel Normandy, Готель «Нормандія»
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Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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Hôtel Normandy
Trailer with voice-over
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