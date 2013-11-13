6.8Royal Shakespeare Company: Richard II
Royal Shakespeare Company: Richard II, 2013
Great Britain / History / 18+
Cast
Elliot Barnes-Worrell
Groom
Sean Chapman
Earl of Northumberland
Marty Cruickshank
Duchess of York
Marcus Griffiths
Greene
Director Gregory Doran
Writer William Shakespeare
Film details
Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 2013
World premiere 13 November 2013
Release date
|13 November 2013
|Russia
|6+
|13 November 2013
|Great Britain
|13 November 2013
|Kazakhstan
|13 November 2013
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,739,518
Also known as
Royal Shakespeare Company: Richard II, Royal Shakespeare Company: II. Richárd, Ричард II, Royal Shakespeare Company -Richard II
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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