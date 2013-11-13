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Poster of Royal Shakespeare Company: Richard II
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Royal Shakespeare Company: Richard II
6.8

Royal Shakespeare Company: Richard II

, 2013
Royal Shakespeare Company: Richard II
Great Britain / History / 18+
Poster of Royal Shakespeare Company: Richard II
6.8

Cast

David Tennant
David Tennant
Richard II
Nigel Lindsay
Michael Pennington
Oliver Ford Davies
Oliver Ford Davies
Duke of York
Elliot Barnes-Worrell
Groom
Anthony Byrne
Anthony Byrne
Duke of Norfolk
Anthony Byrne
Anthony Byrne
Duke of Norfolk
Sean Chapman
Earl of Northumberland
Marty Cruickshank
Duchess of York
Gracy Goldman
Gracy Goldman
Ladies-in-Wating
Marcus Griffiths
Greene
Emma Hamilton
The Queen
Director Gregory Doran
Writer William Shakespeare
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 2013
World premiere 13 November 2013
Release date
13 November 2013 Russia 6+
13 November 2013 Great Britain
13 November 2013 Kazakhstan
13 November 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,739,518
Also known as
Royal Shakespeare Company: Richard II, Royal Shakespeare Company: II. Richárd, Ричард II, Royal Shakespeare Company -Richard II

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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