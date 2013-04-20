In an attempt to sign a Hollywood starlet, struggling talent agent and former child star Howard Holloway must contend with her volatile father, a scheming long-time rival, and a producer and casting director who despise him.
HowardDid you ever think some deep down place that you were really something else? And if you could just strip away that filthy ditch shell you've been walking around, you'd be reborn. In something new. Something more beautiful that anything ever imagined.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.