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Poster of Trust Me
6.1
Trust Me - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Trust Me
6.1

Trust Me

, 2013
Trust Me
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Trust Me
6.1
Trust Me - Trailer
Trust Me  Trailer

Synopsis

In an attempt to sign a Hollywood starlet, struggling talent agent and former child star Howard Holloway must contend with her volatile father, a scheming long-time rival, and a producer and casting director who despise him.

Cast

Jillian Armenante
Jillian Armenante
Luc Austin
Linda Carola
Keith Ewell
David Fernandez Jr.
Brian Gattas
Lana Giacose
Clark Gregg
Clark Gregg
Howard
Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman
Agnes
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
Meg
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
Gary
Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash
Angie
Director Clark Gregg
Writer Clark Gregg
Composer Mark Kilian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 20 April 2013
Release date
20 April 2013 Russia 16+
20 April 2013 Kazakhstan
31 October 2013 Netherlands
9 November 2013 Sweden
20 April 2013 USA
20 April 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Unified Pictures, Savage Bunny, BRON Studios
Also known as
Trust Me, Bízz bennem!, Luta de Agentes, Sprawa zaufania, Veruj mi, Вярвай ми, Доверься мне

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Trust Me - Trailer
Trust Me Trailer
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Quotes

[first lines]
Howard Did you ever think some deep down place that you were really something else? And if you could just strip away that filthy ditch shell you've been walking around, you'd be reborn. In something new. Something more beautiful that anything ever imagined.
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