5.6Skolzhenie
Skolzhenie, 2013
Russia / Thriller / 18+
Cast
Mikhail Solodko
Aleksey Ignatov
Aleksey Ignatev
Dmitri Novosyolov
Pokupatel
Director Anton Rozenberg
Writer Anton Rozenberg
Composer Mark Erman
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 27 June 2013
Release date
|27 June 2013
|Russia
|Люксор
|18+
|11 June 2015
|Belarus
|11 June 2015
|Kazakhstan
|11 June 2015
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $648
Production Blackbriar Production
Also known as
Skolzhenie, Slide, Lejupslīde, Stinger, Viskuo Rizikuojant, Скольжение, スティンガー, Или ты, или тебя
Updated 6 May 2025
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