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Poster of Skolzhenie
5.6
Skolzhenie - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Skolzhenie
5.6

Skolzhenie

, 2013
Skolzhenie
Russia / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Skolzhenie
5.6
Skolzhenie - Trailer
Skolzhenie  Trailer

Cast

Vladislav Abashin
Vladislav Abashin
Mikhail Solodko
Vladimir Luk'yanchikov
Natalya Shvets
Natalya Shvets
Olga Filimonova
Olga Filimonova
Styuardessa
Aleksey Ignatov
Aleksey Ignatev
Dmitri Novosyolov
Pokupatel
Director Anton Rozenberg
Writer Anton Rozenberg
Composer Mark Erman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 27 June 2013
Release date
27 June 2013 Russia Люксор 18+
11 June 2015 Belarus
11 June 2015 Kazakhstan
11 June 2015 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $648
Production Blackbriar Production
Also known as
Skolzhenie, Slide, Lejupslīde, Stinger, Viskuo Rizikuojant, Скольжение, スティンガー, Или ты, или тебя

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

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Skolzhenie - Trailer
Skolzhenie Trailer
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