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Poster of The Liberator
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Liberator
6.7

The Liberator

, 2013
Libertador
Venezuela, Spain / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Liberator
6.7

Synopsis

Simon Bolivar fought over 100 battles against the Spanish Empire in South America. He rode over 70,000 miles on horseback. His military campaigns covered twice the territory of Alexander the Great. His army never conquered -- it liberated.

Cast

Edgar Ramirez
Edgar Ramirez
Simon Bolivar
Erich Wildpret
Antonio Jose de Sucre
Maria Valverde
Maria Valverde
Maria Teresa Bolivar
Juana Acosta
Juana Acosta
Manuela Sáenz
Imanol Arias
Imanol Arias
Juan Domingo de Monteverde
Leandro Arvelo
Fernando
Marta Benvenuty
Voice Over
Jon Bermúdez
Spanish officer
Dacio Caballero
Mercedes Arbizu
Paris Market Vendor
Eliú Armas
Slave
Director Alberto Arvelo
Writer Timothy J. Sexton
Composer Gustavo Dudamel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Venezuela / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 13 October 2014
World premiere 9 September 2013
Release date
24 July 2014 Brazil
9 September 2013 Canada
14 August 2015 Germany
3 October 2014 USA
24 July 2014 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,082,098
Production Centro Nacional Autónomo de Cinematografía (CNAC), Fundación Villa del Cine, Gobierno Bolivariano de Venezuela
Also known as
Libertador, The Liberator, Amerika embere, O Libertador, Wyzwoliciel, Освободител, Освободитель, リベレイター　南米一の英雄　シモン・ボリバル

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack The Liberator
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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