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The Liberator
6.7
The Liberator
, 2013
Libertador
Venezuela, Spain / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.7
Synopsis
Simon Bolivar fought over 100 battles against the Spanish Empire in South America. He rode over 70,000 miles on horseback. His military campaigns covered twice the territory of Alexander the Great. His army never conquered -- it liberated.
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Cast
Edgar Ramirez
Simon Bolivar
Erich Wildpret
Antonio Jose de Sucre
Maria Valverde
Maria Teresa Bolivar
Juana Acosta
Manuela Sáenz
Imanol Arias
Juan Domingo de Monteverde
Leandro Arvelo
Fernando
Marta Benvenuty
Voice Over
Jon Bermúdez
Spanish officer
Dacio Caballero
Mercedes Arbizu
Paris Market Vendor
Eliú Armas
Slave
Director
Alberto Arvelo
Writer
Timothy J. Sexton
Composer
Gustavo Dudamel
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Venezuela / Spain
Runtime
1 hour 59 minutes
Production year
2013
Online premiere
13 October 2014
World premiere
9 September 2013
Release date
24 July 2014
Brazil
9 September 2013
Canada
14 August 2015
Germany
3 October 2014
USA
24 July 2014
Venezuela
MPAA
R
Budget
$50,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$5,082,098
Production
Centro Nacional Autónomo de Cinematografía (CNAC), Fundación Villa del Cine, Gobierno Bolivariano de Venezuela
Also known as
Libertador, The Liberator, Amerika embere, O Libertador, Wyzwoliciel, Освободител, Освободитель, リベレイター 南米一の英雄 シモン・ボリバル
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
13
votes
6.7
IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack
The Liberator
Stills
Quotes
Simón Rodriguez
I feel sorry for you, Simon. You're so poor that the only thing you have is money.
Showtimes
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