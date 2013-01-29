Menu
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Kinoafisha Films Odd Thomas

Odd Thomas

Odd Thomas 18+
Synopsis

In a California desert town, a short-order cook with clairvoyant abilities encounters a mysterious man with a link to dark, threatening forces.
Odd Thomas - international trailer
Odd Thomas  international trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 29 January 2013
Release date
6 April 2013 Russia 16+
29 January 2013 Australia
27 August 2013 Belgium
16 April 2013 Brazil
1 August 2013 Finland
18 June 2013 Hungary
25 October 2013 Ireland
23 July 2015 Italy
9 January 2014 Japan
6 April 2013 Kazakhstan
11 September 2013 Netherlands
16 July 2013 Philippines
5 December 2013 Portugal
27 August 2014 South Korea
7 January 2014 Spain
22 April 2014 Sweden
24 February 2014 USA
6 April 2013 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $27,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,149,267
Production Fusion Films (II), Future Films, The Sommers Company
Also known as
Odd Thomas, Cudni Thomas, El hechicero del diablo, Giao Lộ Sinh Tử, Il luogo delle ombre, O Estranho Thomas, Odd Thomas - A halottlátó, Odd Thomas - hiljaisten kaupunki, Odd Thomas contre les créatures de l'ombre, Odd Thomas, cazador de fantasmas, Odd Thomas: Pogromca zła, Tuhaf Thomas, Дивний Томас, Странният Томас, Странный Томас, Чудни Томас, オッド・トーマス　死神と奇妙な救世主, 神鬼廚師
Director
Stephen Sommers
Cast
Anton Yelchin
Anton Yelchin
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe
Leonor Varela
Leonor Varela
Melissa Ordway
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt
6.8
6.8 IMDb
fanbunga 2 April 2015, 12:51
Центральная парочка мимишная. Забавно так пикируются на манер Коннеллов из Мумии.
Опять врата ада и армия потусторонняя.
Toporock 2 April 2015, 12:51
Кунц - это даже не человек, это программа по написанию текстов.✊
Odd Thomas Fate is not a straight road. There are many forks in it. You have the free will to choose which one you take, but sometimes it will bend around and bring you straight back to that same stubborn fate.
Odd Thomas - international trailer
Odd Thomas International trailer
Odd Thomas - fragment 1
Odd Thomas Fragment 1
