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Poster of Half of a Yellow Sun
5.8
Half of a Yellow Sun - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Half of a Yellow Sun
5.8

Half of a Yellow Sun

, 2013
Half of a Yellow Sun
Nigeria, Great Britain / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Half of a Yellow Sun
5.8
Half of a Yellow Sun - Trailer
Half of a Yellow Sun  Trailer

Synopsis

Sisters Olanna and Kainene return home to 1960s Nigeria, where they soon diverge on different paths. As civil war breaks out, political events loom larger than their differences as they join the fight to establish an independent republic.

Cast

Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Odenigbo
Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton
Olanna
Anika Noni Rose
Anika Noni Rose
Kainene
Joseph Mawle
Joseph Mawle
Richard
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
John Boyega
John Boyega
Ugwu
Roberto Purvis
Roberto Purvis
Onyeka Onwenu
Mama
Babou Ceesay
Babou Ceesay
Okeoma
Susan Wokoma
Susan Wokoma
Amala
Jude Orhorha
Harrison
Genevieve Nnaji
Miss Adebayo
Director Biyi Bandele
Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Biyi Bandele
Composer Ben Onono, Paul Thomson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Nigeria / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 11 April 2014
World premiere 8 September 2013
Release date
8 September 2013 Canada
21 March 2014 Great Britain
1 August 2014 Nigeria
16 May 2014 USA
MPAA R
Budget 1,270,000,000 NGN
Worldwide Gross $306,393
Production Slate Films, Shareman Media, British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
Half of a Yellow Sun, Half a Yellow Sun, L'autre Moitié du soleil, La metà di un sole giallo, Medio sol amarillo, Meio Sol Amarelo, Połówka żółtego słońca, Половина желтого солнца, Половината от жълтото слънце, 半分のぼった黄色い太陽, 半轮黄日, Metade de um Sol Amarelo, חצי שמש צהובה

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Half of a Yellow Sun - Trailer
Half of a Yellow Sun Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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