Sisters Olanna and Kainene return home to 1960s Nigeria, where they soon diverge on different paths. As civil war breaks out, political events loom larger than their differences as they join the fight to establish an independent republic.
ProductionSlate Films, Shareman Media, British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
Half of a Yellow Sun, Half a Yellow Sun, L'autre Moitié du soleil, La metà di un sole giallo, Medio sol amarillo, Meio Sol Amarelo, Połówka żółtego słońca, Половина желтого солнца, Половината от жълтото слънце, 半分のぼった黄色い太陽, 半轮黄日, Metade de um Sol Amarelo, חצי שמש צהובה