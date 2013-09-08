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I am Nigerian because the white man created Nigeria, and gave me that identity. But I was Igbo before the white man came.

Odenigbo I am Nigerian because the white man created Nigeria, and gave me that identity. But I was Igbo before the white man came.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.