Films
Hide Your Smiling Faces
Hide Your Smiling Faces
Hide Your Smiling Faces
18+
Drama
Synopsis
After a neighborhood tragedy, two adolescent brothers confront changing relationships, the mystery of nature, and their own mortality.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
10 February 2013
Release date
10 February 2013
Russia
16+
10 February 2013
Kazakhstan
25 March 2014
USA
10 February 2013
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$3,576
Production
Flies Collective
Also known as
Hide Your Smiling Faces, Nie uśmiechaj się, Sakrij svoj osmeh, Tirem o Sorriso do Rosto, Κρύψτε τα χαμόγελά σας, Не смейтесь мне в лицо, Скрийте усмивките си
Director
Daniel Patrick Carbone
Cast
Ryan Jones
Colm O'Leary
Christina Starbuck
Chris Kies
Andrew M. Chamberlain
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Alert me about the premiere
