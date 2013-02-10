Menu
Poster of Hide Your Smiling Faces
6.0 IMDb Rating: 6
Kinoafisha Films Hide Your Smiling Faces

Hide Your Smiling Faces

Hide Your Smiling Faces 18+
Synopsis

After a neighborhood tragedy, two adolescent brothers confront changing relationships, the mystery of nature, and their own mortality.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 10 February 2013
Release date
10 February 2013 Russia 16+
10 February 2013 Kazakhstan
25 March 2014 USA
10 February 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,576
Production Flies Collective
Also known as
Hide Your Smiling Faces, Nie uśmiechaj się, Sakrij svoj osmeh, Tirem o Sorriso do Rosto, Κρύψτε τα χαμόγελά σας, Не смейтесь мне в лицо, Скрийте усмивките си
Director
Daniel Patrick Carbone
Cast
Ryan Jones
Colm O'Leary
Christina Starbuck
Chris Kies
Andrew M. Chamberlain
6.0
