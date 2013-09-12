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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack The Love Punch

I think that liking them is much more important than loving them, actually. Love is easy to fall into. Liking is much harder. Think of your wedding as a driving test. You take it, you pass, and then you really start to learn how to drive. Or you crash.

Kate I think that liking them is much more important than loving them, actually. Love is easy to fall into. Liking is much harder. Think of your wedding as a driving test. You take it, you pass, and then you really start to learn how to drive. Or you crash.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.