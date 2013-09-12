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Poster of The Love Punch
6.5
The Love Punch - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Love Punch
6.5

The Love Punch

, 2013
Love Punch
France / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Love Punch
6.5
The Love Punch - Dubbed trailer
The Love Punch  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A divorced couple scheme to recover the retirement money that was stolen from them.

Cast

Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Kate
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Richard
Tuppence Middleton
Tuppence Middleton
Sophie
Timothy Spall
Timothy Spall
Jerry
Celia Imrie
Celia Imrie
Pen
Louise Bourgoin
Louise Bourgoin
Manon Fontaine
Laurent Lafitte
Laurent Lafitte
Vincent Kruger
Jordan Jones
Marisa Berenson
Marisa Berenson
Clothilde
Olivier Chantreau
Jean-Baptiste Durain
Ellen Thomas
Doreen
Director Joel Hopkins
Writer Joel Hopkins, Tess Morris
Composer Jean-Michel Bernard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 17 October 2014
World premiere 12 September 2013
Release date
6 November 2014 Russia Арена 12+
6 November 2014 Belarus
26 March 2014 Denmark
27 June 2014 Estonia
2 July 2014 France
16 October 2014 Germany
18 April 2014 Great Britain
24 July 2014 Greece
23 April 2014 Hungary
17 April 2014 Ireland
16 April 2014 Israel
6 November 2014 Kazakhstan
26 June 2014 Lithuania
18 June 2014 Netherlands
18 April 2014 Philippines
26 June 2014 Spain
13 January 2014 Switzerland
23 May 2014 USA
6 November 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $8,366,493
Production Process Media, Love Punch, Radar Films
Also known as
The Love Punch, Ahava boetet, Armastuse lõuahaak, Aşk İksiri, Colpo d'amore, Coup de coeur, Dobrodružstvo s mojím ex, Duo d'escrocs, Golpe de Amor, Kad ljubav udari u glavu, Love Punch, Manželská rána, Meilės punšas, Mīlas afēra, Riwiera dla dwojga, Špióni z lásky, Százkarátos szerelem, To kolpo tis zois mas, Udar ljubavi, Udar ljubezni, Um Plano Brilhante, Un cop brillant, Un golpe brillante, Una aventura con mi ex, Wie in alten Zeiten, Το κόλπο της ζωής μας, Как украсть бриллиант, Любовно кроше, Як украсти діамант, ラブ・パンチ, 愛情重擊

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Love Punch - Dubbed trailer
The Love Punch Dubbed trailer
The Love Punch - International trailer
The Love Punch International trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack The Love Punch

Quotes

Kate I think that liking them is much more important than loving them, actually. Love is easy to fall into. Liking is much harder. Think of your wedding as a driving test. You take it, you pass, and then you really start to learn how to drive. Or you crash.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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