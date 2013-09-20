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6.2
Kinoafisha
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+1
6.2
+1
, 2013
+1 / Pluse One
USA / Thriller / 18+
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6.2
+1
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Three college friends hit the biggest party of the year, where a mysterious phenomenon disrupts the night, quickly descending into a chaos that challenges their friendships - and whether they can stay alive.
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Cast
Rhys Wakefield
David
Ashley Hinshaw
Jill
Natalie Hall
Melanie
Rhoda Griffis
Logan Miller
Teddy
Megan Hayes
Marla Malcolm
April Billingsley
Brenda
Rohan Kymal
Angad
Adam David Thompson
Kyle
Ronald Ogden
Mike
Bernard David Jones
Greg
Director
Dennis Iliadis
,
Quinn Lasher
Writer
Dennis Iliadis
,
Bill Gullo
Composer
Nathan Larson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
20 September 2013
Release date
17 October 2013
Russia
Вест
16+
17 October 2013
Belarus
15 August 2014
Germany
19 March 2014
Great Britain
16 January 2014
Greece
17 October 2013
Kazakhstan
20 September 2013
USA
17 October 2013
Ukraine
Production
Process Films, Process Media
Also known as
+1, 1, Plus One, + 1, Party Invaders, Shadow Walkers, Ένας ακόμα, Ένας Ακόμη
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
11
votes
5.5
IMDb
Film Trailers
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+1
Dubbed trailer
0
0
+1
Red band clip 1
0
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Listen to the
soundtrack
+1
Quotes
[last lines]
Teddy
[to Melanie]
Call me?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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