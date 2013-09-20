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Poster of +1
6.2
+1 - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films +1
6.2

+1

, 2013
+1 / Pluse One
USA / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of +1
6.2
+1 - Dubbed trailer
+1  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Three college friends hit the biggest party of the year, where a mysterious phenomenon disrupts the night, quickly descending into a chaos that challenges their friendships - and whether they can stay alive.

Cast

Rhys Wakefield
Rhys Wakefield
David
Ashley Hinshaw
Ashley Hinshaw
Jill
Natalie Hall
Natalie Hall
Melanie
Rhoda Griffis
Rhoda Griffis
Logan Miller
Logan Miller
Teddy
Megan Hayes
Megan Hayes
Marla Malcolm
April Billingsley
Brenda
Rohan Kymal
Angad
Adam David Thompson
Adam David Thompson
Kyle
Ronald Ogden
Mike
Bernard David Jones
Greg
Director Dennis Iliadis, Quinn Lasher
Writer Dennis Iliadis, Bill Gullo
Composer Nathan Larson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 20 September 2013
Release date
17 October 2013 Russia Вест 16+
17 October 2013 Belarus
15 August 2014 Germany
19 March 2014 Great Britain
16 January 2014 Greece
17 October 2013 Kazakhstan
20 September 2013 USA
17 October 2013 Ukraine
Production Process Films, Process Media
Also known as
+1, 1, Plus One, + 1, Party Invaders, Shadow Walkers, Ένας ακόμα, Ένας Ακόμη

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
5.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
+1 - Dubbed trailer
+1 Dubbed trailer
+1 - Red band clip 1
+1 Red band clip 1
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Listen to the
soundtrack +1
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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