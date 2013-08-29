Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2013
Online premiere
9 May 2014
World premiere
29 August 2013
Release date
|29 August 2013
|Russia
|
|16+
|9 July 2014
|Belgium
|
|
|29 December 2013
|Brazil
|
|
|6 June 2014
|Canada
|
|
|11 June 2014
|France
|
|
|17 October 2014
|Great Britain
|
|
|25 September 2014
|Greece
|
|
|6 June 2015
|Japan
|
|
|29 August 2013
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|20 February 2015
|Sweden
|
|
|29 August 2013
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$919,591
Production
American Zoetrope, Rabbit Bandini Productions
Also known as
Palo Alto, Chuyện Tình Học Đường, Πάλο Άλτο, Пало Алто, Пало-Альто, パロアルト・ストーリー, 帕罗奥图, 帕羅奧圖年少, 팔로 알토