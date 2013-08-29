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Poster of Palo Alto
6.3
Palo Alto - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Palo Alto
6.3

Palo Alto

, 2013
Palo Alto
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Palo Alto
6.3
Palo Alto - Trailer
Palo Alto  Trailer

Synopsis

The life and struggles of a group of adolescents living in Palo Alto.

Cast

James Franco
James Franco
Mr. B
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts
April
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer
Stewart
Keegan Allen
Keegan Allen
Colleen Camp
Colleen Camp
Christian Madsen
Zoe Levin
Emily
Jack Kilmer
Jack Kilmer
Teddy
Nat Wolff
Nat Wolff
Fred
Olivia Crocicchia
Chrissy
Claudia Levy
Shauna
Jacqueline de La Fontaine
Jane
Director Gia Coppola
Writer Gia Coppola, James Franco
Composer Devonté Hynes, Robert Coppola Schwartzman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 9 May 2014
World premiere 29 August 2013
Release date
29 August 2013 Russia 16+
9 July 2014 Belgium
29 December 2013 Brazil
6 June 2014 Canada
11 June 2014 France
17 October 2014 Great Britain
25 September 2014 Greece
6 June 2015 Japan
29 August 2013 Kazakhstan
20 February 2015 Sweden
29 August 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $919,591
Production American Zoetrope, Rabbit Bandini Productions
Also known as
Palo Alto, Chuyện Tình Học Đường, Πάλο Άλτο, Пало Алто, Пало-Альто, パロアルト・ストーリー, 帕罗奥图, 帕羅奧圖年少, 팔로 알토

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 16 September 2022

Film Trailers

All trailers
Palo Alto - Trailer
Palo Alto Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

April I wish I didn't care about anything. But I do care. I care about everything too much.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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