7.5Eugen Onegin
Eugen Onegin, 2013
Austria, Germany / Film-Noir / 18+
Cast
Peter Mattei
Eugene Onegin
Blanka Modra
Schauspielerin
Daniel Barenboim
Self - Dirigent
Chor der Wiener Staatsoper
Chor
Ryland Davies
MonsieurTriquet
Sergej Kownir
A captain
Thomas Köber
Peasant leader
Director Andrea Breth, Brian Large
Writer Aleksandr Pushkin, Konstantin Shilovsky, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Film details
Country Austria / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 37 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 29 July 2007
World premiere 29 July 2007
Release date
|29 July 2007
|Great Britain
Worldwide Gross $10,198
Production Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF), Unitel Classica, Salzburger Festspiele
Also known as
Eugen Onegin, Eugène Onéguine, Evgenios Onegin, Ευγένιος Ονεγκίν, Евгений Онегин
Updated 6 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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