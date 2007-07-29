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Poster of Eugen Onegin
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Eugen Onegin
7.5

Eugen Onegin

, 2013
Eugen Onegin
Austria, Germany / Film-Noir / 18+
Poster of Eugen Onegin
7.5

Cast

Anna Samuil
Ekaterina Gubanova
Olga
Joseph Keiser
Lensky
Peter Mattei
Eugene Onegin
Ferruccio Furlanetto
Prince Gremin
Blanka Modra
Schauspielerin
Daniel Barenboim
Self - Dirigent
Chor der Wiener Staatsoper
Chor
Ryland Davies
MonsieurTriquet
Sergej Kownir
A captain
Thomas Köber
Peasant leader
Director Andrea Breth, Brian Large
Writer Aleksandr Pushkin, Konstantin Shilovsky, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 37 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 29 July 2007
World premiere 29 July 2007
Release date
29 July 2007 Great Britain
Worldwide Gross $10,198
Production Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF), Unitel Classica, Salzburger Festspiele
Also known as
Eugen Onegin, Eugène Onéguine, Evgenios Onegin, Ευγένιος Ονεγκίν, Евгений Онегин

Film rating

7.5
Rate 12 votes
8.1 IMDb
Updated 6 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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